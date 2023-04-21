Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Karnataka Election 2023: Asianet News Digital Survey shows Modi bloom and Rahul gloom

    The Asianet News Digital Survey, released on Friday evening, is bound to be an eye-opener of sorts for the Congress top brass in Karnataka.

    Karnataka Election 2023: Asianet News Digital Survey shows Modi bloom and Rahul gloom
    Author
    Vipin Vijayan
    First Published Apr 21, 2023, 8:32 PM IST

    Top Congress party leaders in poll-bound Karnataka believe that a Modi versus Rahul contest is there at the national level mainly because people are projecting like that, but on the ground that perception battle is very much tilted in favour of the Prime Minister. 

    Karnataka Election 2023: Asianet News Digital Survey predicts advantage BJP

    In a recent interview, former state chief minister Siddaramaiah underscored how Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visits will not make any impact on the voters of Karnataka, because this is a state election, this is not a national election. "The main issues the people are going to consider are local issues and the misrule of the BJP government," he said. However, the Asianet News Digital Survey, released on Friday evening, is bound to be an eye-opener of sorts for the party top brass in Karnataka.

    Karnataka Election 2023: Asianet News Digital Survey shows Modi bloom and Rahul gloom

    The Congress has been banking on the possible support galvanised through the Bharat Jodo Yatra undertaken by the now-disqualified MP Rahul Gandhi. However, an overwhelming number of Asianet News Digital Survey respondents in both Kannada (69 per cent) and English (50 per cent) believe that the Rahul Gandhi factor will not help the Congress party win the upcoming elections.

    Karnataka Election 2023: Asianet News Digital Survey shows Modi bloom and Rahul gloom

    Instead, 58 per cent of Kannada respondents and 48 per cent of English respondents believe that the Narendra Modi factor will help the BJP win the upcoming elections

    RESERVATION MISFIRE

    The Congress party in Karnataka had lashed out at the Bommai government over the reservation issue, calling the decisions political rather than committed to social justice. The party also alleged that the reservation-related decisions were not in accordance with the provisions of the constitution.

    However, the Asianet News Digital Survey has predicted that 75 per cent of Kannada respondents and 58 per cent of English respondents agree that the creation of a new lateral reservation system within Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe will in some way help the more downtrodden in Karnataka.

    Karnataka Election 2023: Asianet News Digital Survey shows Modi bloom and Rahul gloom

    Only 21 per cent of Kannada respondents and 22 per cent of English respondents believed that the new lateral reservation system will not help the downtrodden.

    In fact, 62 per cent of Kannada respondents and 48 per cent of English respondents sided with the Karnataka government's recent reservation policy right in doing away with the 4 per cent Muslim quota and distributing them equally to Lingayats and Vokkaligas.

    Karnataka Election 2023: Asianet News Digital Survey shows Modi bloom and Rahul gloom

    The Congress has a lot riding for it in the Karnataka assembly election. More so, it is a litmus test for the party president, Mallikarjun Kharge who hails from the state. A victory could solidify his position in the party, but a loss could lead to another wave of dissent erupting within the party and raise question marks on his ability to lead the party.

    Last Updated Apr 21, 2023, 8:32 PM IST
