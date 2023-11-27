Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Karnataka Congress MLA insults forces, claims BJP sacrificed innocent soldiers for political gains

    Magadi Congress MLA HC Balakrishna sparked controversy by likening the BJP's tactics to those of the British, accusing them of sacrificing soldiers for political gain. He suggested a link between soldiers' sacrifices and Modi's rise to power, referencing the Pulwama attack's impact on the 2019 elections. Balakrishna also critiqued former CM Kumaraswamy and warned of the JDS party's potential jeopardy.

    Karnataka Congress MLA insults forces, claims BJP sacrificed innocent soldiers for political gains vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Nov 27, 2023, 2:52 PM IST

    Magadi Congress MLA HC Balakrishna stirred controversy with his recent statement likening the BJP to the British for their alleged role in sacrificing innocent soldiers for political gains.

    Addressing a gathering in Tubinakere village of Magadi taluk, Ramanagara district, Balakrishna accused the BJP of following divisive policies, akin to the strategies used by the British, by forming and breaking groups among the strong. He claimed that the Modi government deserves blame for the sacrifice of innocent soldiers in the country.

    Centre renames Udhampur railway station after Army martyr Captain Tushar Mahajan

    He highlighted the sacrifices made by soldiers and implied a link between these sacrifices and the rise of power for Modi. Balakrishna suggested that people should comprehend this association between soldiers' sacrifices and the political rise of the current government.

    Poll code violated: Congress leader MLA HC Balakrishna throws a lavish dinner at the resort

    Moreover, Balakrishna criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 2019 election campaign, referencing the Pulwama attack. He claimed that if the Pulwama attack hadn't occurred, the outcome of the elections might have been different, attributing the attack to the BJP-led government and emphasizing the sacrifices of soldiers as contributing to Modi's ascendancy.

    In addition to his criticism of the BJP, Balakrishna also took aim at former Chief Minister Kumaraswamy, implying that while Kumaraswamy claims to be secular, his actions might not reflect that. He further suggested that the JDS party in Karnataka needed to transform similarly to the BSP's trajectory in Uttar Pradesh; otherwise, its existence might be at risk.

    Last Updated Nov 27, 2023, 2:52 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    CUSAT tragedy: Petition filed by Save University Campaign Committee to Governor over VC's dismissal rkn

    CUSAT tragedy: Petition filed by Save University Campaign Committee to Governor over VC's dismissal

    Karnataka CM hosts debut Janata Darshan, paves way for direct public engagement

    Karnataka CM hosts debut Janata Darshan, paves way for direct public engagement

    Indore Three Class 4 students brutally attack classmate with geometry compass 108 times AJR

    Indore: Three Class 4 students brutally attack classmate with geometry compass 108 times

    Prayagraj Attack: UP ATS probing Lareb Hashmi as 'lone wolf' terrorist

    Prayagraj Attack: UP ATS probing Lareb Hashmi as 'lone wolf' terrorist

    Viral post IndiGo passenger finds seat cushion missing on flight airline reacts gcw

    Viral post: IndiGo passenger finds seat cushion missing on flight, airline reacts

    Recent Stories

    Winter skincare: 7 easy hacks to hydrate skin ATG EAI

    Winter skincare: 7 easy hacks to hydrate skin

    Honor 100 Honor 100 Pro launched in China Check features camera details price more gcw

    Honor 100, Honor 100 Pro launched in China; Check features, camera details, price & more

    Cricket Nita Ambani's reaction as Hardik Pandya returns to Mumbai Indians: Anticipating a promising future osf

    Nita Ambani's reaction as Hardik Pandya returns to Mumbai Indians: 'Anticipating a promising future'

    Animal Action director Supreme Sundar dismisses comparison with Korean action; says "fight shot in 8 degrees" SHG

    Animal: Action director Supreme Sundar dismisses comparison with Korean action; says "fight shot in 8 degrees"

    CUSAT tragedy: Petition filed by Save University Campaign Committee to Governor over VC's dismissal rkn

    CUSAT tragedy: Petition filed by Save University Campaign Committee to Governor over VC's dismissal

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi's sortie on Made in India Tejas fighter aircraft

    PM Modi's sortie on Made in India Tejas fighter aircraft (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pakistan Shocker: UK Visa Office in Karachi airs adult video on TV

    Pakistan Shocker: UK Visa Office in Karachi airs adult video on TV (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Fight against obesity: Know how to combat overweight and diabetes RBA

    Fight against obesity: Know how to combat overweight, diabetes

    Video Icon
    Silkyara tunnel rescue op: NDRF demonstrates wheeled stretcher manoeuvre for 41 trapped workers (WATCH) snt

    Silkyara tunnel rescue operation: How 41 trapped workers will be pulled out on stretchers (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Loyal companion's silent embrace: Davangere family finds comfort in canine after tragic bike accident vkp

    Loyal companion's silent embrace: Davangere family finds comfort in canine after tragic bike accident (WATCH)

    Video Icon