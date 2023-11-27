Karnataka Congress MLA insults forces, claims BJP sacrificed innocent soldiers for political gains

Magadi Congress MLA HC Balakrishna sparked controversy by likening the BJP's tactics to those of the British, accusing them of sacrificing soldiers for political gain. He suggested a link between soldiers' sacrifices and Modi's rise to power, referencing the Pulwama attack's impact on the 2019 elections. Balakrishna also critiqued former CM Kumaraswamy and warned of the JDS party's potential jeopardy.

Magadi Congress MLA HC Balakrishna stirred controversy with his recent statement likening the BJP to the British for their alleged role in sacrificing innocent soldiers for political gains.

Addressing a gathering in Tubinakere village of Magadi taluk, Ramanagara district, Balakrishna accused the BJP of following divisive policies, akin to the strategies used by the British, by forming and breaking groups among the strong. He claimed that the Modi government deserves blame for the sacrifice of innocent soldiers in the country.



He highlighted the sacrifices made by soldiers and implied a link between these sacrifices and the rise of power for Modi. Balakrishna suggested that people should comprehend this association between soldiers' sacrifices and the political rise of the current government.



Moreover, Balakrishna criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 2019 election campaign, referencing the Pulwama attack. He claimed that if the Pulwama attack hadn't occurred, the outcome of the elections might have been different, attributing the attack to the BJP-led government and emphasizing the sacrifices of soldiers as contributing to Modi's ascendancy.

In addition to his criticism of the BJP, Balakrishna also took aim at former Chief Minister Kumaraswamy, implying that while Kumaraswamy claims to be secular, his actions might not reflect that. He further suggested that the JDS party in Karnataka needed to transform similarly to the BSP's trajectory in Uttar Pradesh; otherwise, its existence might be at risk.