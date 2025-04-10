Dalit girl on her periods forced to sit outside classroom during Class 8 exam in Tamil Nadu (WATCH)

Read Full Article

A Class 8 student from the Scheduled Caste (Arunthathiar) community was made to write her examination outside the classroom at a private matriculation school in Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore district.

The young girl entered puberty on April 5. The school allegedly forced her to sit outside the classroom for her Science exam on April 7 and again for her Social Science exam on April 9, an act that has sparked outrage in the community.

Disturbed by this appalling treatment, the girl's mother took action after hearing about the incident from her daughter on the evening of April 7. When she visited the school the following day, she found her daughter, still isolated outside the examination hall. The woman recorded a video of the scene, which soon went viral on social media.

"The girl told the incident on April 7 evening to her mother. The mother visited the school on Wednesday and noticed her daughter was made to sit outside the classroom to attend the examination. She recorded the incident using her mobile camera. The video went viral on social media on Wednesday night," said a Dalit activist, condemning the school's actions.

The minor girl was a student at Swamy Chidbhavanda Matric Higher Secondary School in Senguttaipalayam village.

Meanwhile, a section of villagers plans to approach the Pollachi sub-collector at around 10.30am to request the district administration to take stringent action against the school management for the discrimination.

