Karnataka: CM Ibrahim suspended from JDS for alleged anti-party activity

At a JDS meeting in Bengaluru, Ibrahim vehemently opposed the alliance with the BJP, asserting his allegiance to the original JDS. He challenged his removal from the party, stating that any such action required a 2/3rd majority decision. He openly expressed disapproval of the BJP alliance, affirming support for the Indi alliance to counter the NDA.



Rebellion in Deve Gowda's party: CM Ibrahim says 'original JD-S' will not back BJP

Despite warnings from Deve Gowda regarding his public dissent against the party post the BJP-JDS coalition, Ibrahim persisted in his opposition. Initially considered for retention within the party after being part of the coalition government, Ibrahim's unwavering stance against the BJP alliance led to his removal from the state president's position within JDS.

