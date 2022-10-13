Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Karnataka: Bengaluru likely to receive moderate rain for rest of week; check details

    The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast thunderstorms and lightning with squalls for coastal Karnataka on Thursday and heavy rain in North and South Interior Karnataka (NIK and SIK).

    First Published Oct 13, 2022, 10:52 AM IST

    The Karnataka State Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) predicts moderate to heavy rain with thunderstorms and lightning in Bengaluru on Thursday. According to skymetweather.com, rainy days are on the way for the city, with activity lasting a week.

    "BBMP Rainfall Forecast: Widespread moderate to heavy rains associated with thunderstorms and lightning are likely over the BBMP area," the KSNDMC said in a tweet accompanied by a map of the Bengaluru BBMP area, with parts of the Mahadevapura and RR Nagar zones coloured blue to indicate heavy rainfall.

    According to the KSNDMC's dashboard, rainfall was recorded in 150 Bengaluru wards on Thursday, and moderate amounts of rain were predicted for the west zone and Rajajinagar on Friday, with a temperature of only 19.80 degrees Celsius.

    Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted thunderstorms and lightning with squalls for coastal Karnataka on Thursday, along with heavy rain in North and South Interior Karnataka (NIK and SIK). According to the forecast, Bengaluru will likely have a cloudy sky with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers.

    According to the KSNDMC, scattered to very widespread light to moderate rain is likely over coastal and Malnad districts, with thunderstorms and lightning possible in isolated locations across the state.

    Chitradurga, Tumakuru, Chikkaballapura, Kolar, Bengaluru Rural, Bengaluru Urban, Ramanagara, Chamarajanagara districts, Davanagere, Mandya, and Mysuru districts in SIK may see rainfall.

    In NIK, Bidar, Kalaburagi, Vijayapura, Bagalkote, Belagavi, and Raichur districts may see rain. In contrast, rain is expected in Kodagu, Hassan, Shivamogga, and Chikkamagaluru districts in Malnad.

    Rainfall is expected in coastal Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada, Uttara Kannada, and Udupi districts, according to the KSNDMC.

    Maximum and minimum temperatures in BBMP areas are expected to be around 28 and 21 degrees Celsius, respectively.

    The IMD had issued a 'yellow' alert for the districts of Kalaburagi, Yadgir, Ballari, Bengaluru Rural, Chamarajanagara, Chikkaballapura, Chitradurga, Davanagere, Kolar, and Tumkuru, which was valid until 8:30 am on Thursday.

    According to the KSNDMC, rainfall was fairly widespread across Karnataka on Wednesday, with normal monsoon activity. Guthigaru of Sulya Taluk in Dakshina Kannada district received 115.5 mm of rain, Paidoddi of Lingsugur Taluk in Raichur district received 114 mm, and Wadagera of Jevargi Taluk in Kalaburagi district received 113.5 mm.

