After Bengaluru, rain and flood havoc in different parts of Karnataka

Odisha and Maharashtra are expected to receive heavy rainfall during the next five days. Heavy showers with thunderstorms are forecasted over southern states, including Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Andhra Pradesh, during the coming few days.

Days after torrential rains have caused havoc in the state capital Bengaluru, it has now started to cause more trouble to different parts of Karnataka, with overflowing rivulets and floods affecting normal life, and causing damage to life and properties.

Acres of agricultural land, number of houses, several bridges, kilometres of roads are either washed away or inundated by flood water in several parts of north and south interior Karnataka.

There are reports about a farmer in Bagalkote district being washed away in flooded Malaprabha river and a woman losing her life due to a wall collapse in Ballari district.

Livestock deaths have also been reported from several areas. Parts of districts like Dharwad, Chitradurga, Vijayapura, Ballari, Haveri, Vijayanagara, Chitradurga, Hassan, and districts of Mysuru region like Kodagu, Chikkaballapura, Kolar, Chamarajanagara and Mysuru have also been hit by torrential rains.

Several rivers in these districts are overflowing causing damage to crops and houses.

Meanwhile, the Inter-Ministerial Central Team (IMCT) headed by Home Ministry's Joint Secretary Ashish Kumar, which is visiting Karnataka to take stock of the rain and flood havoc in the state, is touring various districts.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a report and predicted heavy rainfall over several states in India over the coming few days. An intense rainfall spell is likely to continue over South Peninsular India for the next four days, IMD said.

The IMD also said that subdued rainfall activity is likely to continue over most parts of northwest India during the next 5 days.

