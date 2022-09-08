Bengaluru rains: Worst not over yet; IMD forecast heavy rain over south interior of K'taka

The waters receded after a brief respite from the torrential downpour, and life returned to normalcy. However, the worst is not yet over for the city, as the weather service predicts heavy rain over south interior Karnataka, including Bengaluru, on Thursday and Friday (September 8-9).

After record-breaking rains, Bengaluru was submerged in floodwaters this week. The image of people evacuating from submerged homes and ferrying through waterlogged streets on tractors became the disaster's defining image.

After a brief respite from the torrential downpour, the waters receded, and life returned to normalcy. However, the worst is not over for the city, as the weather bureau predicts heavy rain over south interior Karnataka, including Bengaluru, on Thursday and Friday (September 8-9).

Top developments here:

1) According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), heavy rainfall is expected in a few places in coastal and south interior Karnataka on September 8-9 and in interior Karnataka on September 9-10.

2) The Bengaluru City observatory recorded 251.4 mm of rainfall in the last four days, including 131.6 mm on Sunday, the highest 24-hour precipitation in September in 34 years, according to IMD data. Between September 1 and September 7, Bengaluru Rural received 752.3mm of rain, compared to a normal of 303.5mm, a 148 per cent increase. During the period, Bengaluru Urban received a total of 840.2mm of precipitation, compared to a normal of 313.2mm.

3) Stormwater drains and lakes overflowed due to the deluge, inundating low-lying areas and turning major roads into rivulets. The areas most affected were Mahadevapura, Yelahanka, and Bommanahalli.

4) Waterlogging was particularly severe in areas such as Rainbow Drive Layout, Sunny Brooks Layout, and some areas along Sarjapur Road. Most of the Outer Ring Road, including the posh IT hub, was flooded, causing massive traffic jams.

5) Epsilon and Divyasree, 77 degrees East, two of Bengaluru's most coveted gated communities, were among the hardest hit by the city's flooding. High-end automobiles were submerged, household items were washed away, and top business and technology executives were ferried to safety on tractors and boats.

6) According to officials, most roads have been cleared of waterlogging, and work is being done to drain water in other affected areas. Traffic is almost back to normal levels. The city's Cauvery water supply is said to have been restored to a large extent after it was disrupted in some areas due to flooding at a pumping station.

7) The Karnataka High Court has ordered the city civic body, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), to immediately establish cells to address the grievances of citizens affected by heavy rains and flooding in several areas.

