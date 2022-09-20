Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Karnataka High Court orders BBMP to repair all potholes in 10 days

    The court observed that the citizens have a right to have roads without potholes and the BBMP is obliged to provide better roads. The High Court also ordered the BBMP to file a compliance report after the work is completed.

    Karnataka High Court orders BBMP to repair all potholes in 10 days AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 20, 2022, 4:00 PM IST

    The Karnataka High Court on Monday directed the city's Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) to repair all the 221 potholes on major roads within 10 days. This comes amidst the heated discussion on deteriorating road conditions during the rains in Bengaluru.

    The court observed that the citizens have a right to have roads without potholes and the BBMP is obliged to provide better roads. The High Court also ordered the BBMP to file a compliance report after the work is completed.

    Also read: West Bengal SSC scam: ED files chargesheet against Partha Chatterjee, Arpita Mukherjee; Check details

    During the hearing, the high court said, "As per records of BBMP 221 potholes are to be filled up on major roads. It is submitted that 221 aforesaid potholes on major roads shall be repaired within 10 days by using the hot mix. The aforesaid statement is placed on record, BBMP shall submit a compliance report about filling up of 221 potholes along with photographs before the next date of hearing."

    The division bench of Acting Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice S Vishwajith Shetty further noted that the BBMP is obliged to maintain and repair its roads. The court was considering a 2015 plea by petitioner Vijayan Menon demanding action against damaged roads and encroachments on stormwater drains.

    Also read: Noida Sector 21 wall collapse claims lives of 4 labourers, 9 rescued from debris

    "BBMP is a statutory body and is under an obligation to maintain and repair the roads. The citizens have a right to have roads without potholes which creates a corresponding obligation on the authorities to maintain the roads and to make them pothole-free," the court observed.

    On encroachment on the drains, the BBMP informed the court that there were 2626 encroachments out of which 2024 have been removed and 602 encroachments are remaining.

    Also read: Ayodhya man builds temple dedicated to UP CM Yogi Adityanath with life-size idol

    They are being removed on a day-to-day basis, the civic authorities said. The court directed the civic body to complete the demolition at the earliest and asked them to submit a compliance report of the anti-encroachment drive once a fortnight before the court.

    Last Updated Sep 20, 2022, 4:00 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    On Mehbooba Mufti's 'GOI's Hindutva agenda in J&K', here's what BJP said - adt

    On Mehbooba Mufti's 'GOI's Hindutva agenda in J&K', here's what BJP said

    Navratri 2022 IRCTC introduces special vrat thali from Sept 26 Know how to book different thalis gcw

    Navratri 2022: IRCTC introduces special 'vrat thali' from Sept 26; Know how to book, different food items

    Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam: For November darshan, TTD to begin e-booking on September 21; details here - adt

    Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam: For November darshan, TTD to begin e-booking on September 21; details here

    Bombay High Court orders demolition of unauthorised construction at Narayan Rane's Juhu bungalow - adt

    Bombay High Court orders demolition of unauthorised construction at Narayan Rane's Juhu bungalow

    West Bengal SSC scam: ED files chargesheet against Partha Chatterjee, Arpita Mukherjee; Check details AJR

    West Bengal SSC scam: ED files chargesheet against Partha Chatterjee, Arpita Mukherjee; Check details

    Recent Stories

    Flipkart Big Billion Days sale 2022 Apple iPhone 13 Nothing Phone Moto Edge 30 5 smartphones you can buy festive season gcw

    Flipkart sale 2022: iPhone 13 to Nothing Phone (1); 5 smartphones you can buy this festive season

    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2022-23, Mohali T20I: Virat Kohli practices bowling as Men in Blue warm up (WATCH)-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, Mohali T20I: Virat Kohli practices bowling as Indians warm up (WATCH)

    On Mehbooba Mufti's 'GOI's Hindutva agenda in J&K', here's what BJP said - adt

    On Mehbooba Mufti's 'GOI's Hindutva agenda in J&K', here's what BJP said

    Flipkart Big Billion Days Amazon Great indian festival sale Know best deals latest offer on Apple iPhone 13 gcw

    Flipkart vs Amazon sale: Know best deals, latest offer on iPhone 13

    Mr Health Buddy - Ensuring Quality Health Care-vpn

    Mr Health Buddy - Ensuring Quality Health Care

    Recent Videos

    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2022-23, Mohali/1st T20I: Strike rate is something that every player works towards - KL Rahul-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23: 'Strike rate is something that every player works towards' - KL Rahul

    Video Icon
    Shocking Kabaddi players served lunch in toilet during state-level Under 17 event in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur

    Shocking! Kabaddi players served lunch in toilet during state-level U-17 event in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2022-23: It is all about going out, trying to find ways of exploring ourselves - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs AUS: 'It's all about going out, trying to find ways of exploring ourselves' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    PM Modi turns 72: Lakshadweep scuba divers celebrate Prime Minister's birthday underwater AJR GPS

    PM Modi turns 72: Lakshadweep scuba divers celebrate Prime Minister's birthday underwater

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring Electrik-Po, Shreyas Ted and Keshav Tomer

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Electrik-Po, Shreyas Ted and Keshav Tomer

    Video Icon