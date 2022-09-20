Karnataka High Court orders BBMP to repair all potholes in 10 days

The court observed that the citizens have a right to have roads without potholes and the BBMP is obliged to provide better roads. The High Court also ordered the BBMP to file a compliance report after the work is completed.

The Karnataka High Court on Monday directed the city's Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) to repair all the 221 potholes on major roads within 10 days. This comes amidst the heated discussion on deteriorating road conditions during the rains in Bengaluru.

The court observed that the citizens have a right to have roads without potholes and the BBMP is obliged to provide better roads. The High Court also ordered the BBMP to file a compliance report after the work is completed.

During the hearing, the high court said, "As per records of BBMP 221 potholes are to be filled up on major roads. It is submitted that 221 aforesaid potholes on major roads shall be repaired within 10 days by using the hot mix. The aforesaid statement is placed on record, BBMP shall submit a compliance report about filling up of 221 potholes along with photographs before the next date of hearing."

The division bench of Acting Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice S Vishwajith Shetty further noted that the BBMP is obliged to maintain and repair its roads. The court was considering a 2015 plea by petitioner Vijayan Menon demanding action against damaged roads and encroachments on stormwater drains.

"BBMP is a statutory body and is under an obligation to maintain and repair the roads. The citizens have a right to have roads without potholes which creates a corresponding obligation on the authorities to maintain the roads and to make them pothole-free," the court observed.

On encroachment on the drains, the BBMP informed the court that there were 2626 encroachments out of which 2024 have been removed and 602 encroachments are remaining.

They are being removed on a day-to-day basis, the civic authorities said. The court directed the civic body to complete the demolition at the earliest and asked them to submit a compliance report of the anti-encroachment drive once a fortnight before the court.