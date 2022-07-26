Kargil Vijay Diwas 2022: Wishes, quotes, WhatsApp/Facebook status to share on this day

The day also commemorates the bravery displayed by Indian soldiers during the 60-day-long 'Operation Vijay' in 1999. It came to an end on July 26, 1999, when Indian army ejected Pakistan Army troops from their seized positions, and every year on this day, Indians pay honour and reverence to all the dead heroes.

Today is Kargil Vijay Diwas, which is observed throughout India. The day is observed to remember all the slain Indian Army men who fought valiantly in the Kargil War to retake the Kargil heights from Pakistani infiltrators. The day also commemorates the bravery displayed by Indian soldiers during the 60-day-long 'Operation Vijay' in 1999. It came to an end on July 26, 1999, when Indian army ejected Pakistan Army troops from their seized positions, and every year on this day, Indians pay honour and reverence to all the dead heroes.

So, to commemorate the 23rd anniversary of the great victory over Kargil, here are some wishes, status, and quotes you may post on this day.

Wishes

Let us salute all of our courageous warriors who safeguard us day and night. On this day, let us remember their struggles and labours. 2022 Kargil Vijay Diwas!

Kargil Vijay Diwas commemorates the bravery and sacrifices of the Indian Armed Forces.

With regard to freedom. Words have faith. We feel pride in our hearts. Soul memories. 2022 is Kargil Vijay Diwas.

Happy Kargil Vijay Diwas 2022 to everyone! Let us commemorate the heroic troops who gave their lives in the line of duty to safeguard our beautiful nation. Salute to India!

Our flag does not fly because of the breeze; it flies with the last breath of every soldier who died in its defence. Kargil Vijay Diwas 2022!

Quotes

Some ambitions are so valuable that even failure is delightful.

I'll either return after hoisting the Tricolor or wrapped in it, but I'll be back.

I work as a soldier. I fight where I am instructed to fight, and I win where I am commanded to fight.

I'm sorry. I only have one life to devote to my nation.

We live by chance, love by choice, and murder by profession.

It is God's responsibility to forgive the adversaries, but it is our responsibility to bring the two together.

Rest comfortably at home. The Indian Army is manning the border.

I will not die in an accident or from a sickness. I will be remembered fondly.

