Kargil Vijay Diwas 2022: Wishes, quotes, WhatsApp/Facebook status to share on this day
Today is Kargil Vijay Diwas, which is observed throughout India. The day is observed to remember all the slain Indian Army men who fought valiantly in the Kargil War to retake the Kargil heights from Pakistani infiltrators. The day also commemorates the bravery displayed by Indian soldiers during the 60-day-long 'Operation Vijay' in 1999. It came to an end on July 26, 1999, when Indian army ejected Pakistan Army troops from their seized positions, and every year on this day, Indians pay honour and reverence to all the dead heroes.
So, to commemorate the 23rd anniversary of the great victory over Kargil, here are some wishes, status, and quotes you may post on this day.
Wishes
- Let us salute all of our courageous warriors who safeguard us day and night. On this day, let us remember their struggles and labours. 2022 Kargil Vijay Diwas!
- Kargil Vijay Diwas commemorates the bravery and sacrifices of the Indian Armed Forces.
- With regard to freedom. Words have faith. We feel pride in our hearts. Soul memories. 2022 is Kargil Vijay Diwas.
- Happy Kargil Vijay Diwas 2022 to everyone! Let us commemorate the heroic troops who gave their lives in the line of duty to safeguard our beautiful nation. Salute to India!
- Our flag does not fly because of the breeze; it flies with the last breath of every soldier who died in its defence. Kargil Vijay Diwas 2022!
Quotes
- Some ambitions are so valuable that even failure is delightful.
- I'll either return after hoisting the Tricolor or wrapped in it, but I'll be back.
- I work as a soldier. I fight where I am instructed to fight, and I win where I am commanded to fight.
- I'm sorry. I only have one life to devote to my nation.
- We live by chance, love by choice, and murder by profession.
- It is God's responsibility to forgive the adversaries, but it is our responsibility to bring the two together.
- Rest comfortably at home. The Indian Army is manning the border.
- I will not die in an accident or from a sickness. I will be remembered fondly.
WhatsApp/Facebook status
- The Kargil Vijay Diwas commemorates the valiant efforts and sacrifices of the Indian Armed Forces.
- On this day in 1999, we remember the valiant warriors who won the Kargil War.
- We beat them in Kargil, but we lost loved ones on those slopes.
- Salute to all the valiant warriors of the Indian Armed Forces who have given their life in the service of our country.
- We honour and offer our modest homage to the valiant troops who gave their lives to safeguard the country. You will be remembered forever!
- Born to battle, trained to kill, and ready to die, yet will never do so. Happy Kargil Vijay Diwas!