Kargil Vijay Diwas 2022: LOC: Kargil to Shershaah and more Bollywood films made on the 1999 war

Here are 7 Bollywood films on the 1999 war in honour of more than 30,000 Indian soldiers who fought against Pakistani troops and won the battle.

The Kargil War between India and Pakistan was fought from May 3 till July 26, 1999, after the Pakistani Army illegally occupied Indian land at the Line of Control (LOC) in Kargil. About 30,000 Indian soldiers fought against Pakistani troops and won. 527 Indian soldiers were martyred. Indian cinema has, since then, paid tributes to the soldiers who sacrificed their lives for this country through many films. On the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas, we look at five Bollywood films that deal with the war.

The Line of Control (LOC) at Kargil was illegally occupied by the Pakistani Army, which sparked a war between India and Pakistan that lasted from May 3 to July 26, 1999. Approximately 30,000 Indian forces defeated Pakistani soldiers in battle. 527 Indian troops died. Since then, several films in Indian cinema have honoured the troops who gave their lives to defend our nation. We examine five Bollywood films on the war in honour of Kargil Vijay Diwas.

Shershaah (2021)

The biopic of Captain Vikram Batra played by Sidharth Malhotra, who died on July 7, 1999, after retaking Point 4875 at Kargil from Pakistani forces. Dimple Cheema, Batra's fiancée who chose to stay single in his memory, was played by Kiara Advani. The film was directed by Tamil director Vishnuvardhan.

Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl (2020)

The movie was a biopic of Gunjan Saxena, the first Indian Air Force woman pilot who served in the 1999 Kargil conflict. The movie had received good reviews, the movie featured Janhvi Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, and Angad Bedi. Gunjan Saxena made history during the Kargil war in 1999 when, as a flying officer, she flew a Cheetah aircraft into the combat zone and rescued several soldiers.

Dhoop (2003)

One of the Indian Army commanders who lost their life defending Tiger Hill in Kargil from the Pakistani military was Captain Anuj Nayyar. Dhoop, directed by Ashwini Chaudhary, examines the events that followed Nayar's passing and depicts the abuse that his parents endured at the hands of law enforcement and thugs as they attempted to mend their broken lives. Om Puri, Revathy, Sanjay Suri, and Gul Panag are among the actors that appear in the movie.

LOC: Kargil (2003)

LOC: Kargil, directed by J.P. Dutta of Border (1997) fame, focuses on the Kargil War from its beginning to its end. Sanjay Dutt, Ajay Devgn, Abhishek Bachchan, Raveena Tandon, Ashutosh Rana, Saif Ali Khan, Raveena Tandon, Rani Mukerji, Esha Deol, and Mahima Chaudhry are a few of the actors that appear in the movie. Mixed reviews were given to the film.

Lakshya (2004)

This fictitious story, which features scenes from the 1999 Kargil War, was directed by Farhan Akhtar. The main character, Karan Shergill (Hrithik Roshan), is a lost soul who finally enlists in the Indian Army and aids in the victory over Pakistan in the Kargil War. Amitabh Bachchan, Preity Zinta, Boman Irani, and Om Puri are notable actors in the movie.

Tango Charlie (2005)

The 1999 Kargil War is shown in the film's epilogue. Again, not totally based on the conflict, but in bits and pieces, Mani Shankar's film gives us a look into what life is like in the military. The main actors were Bobby Deol and Ajay Devgn in the film.

Mausam (2011)

Shahid Kapur, Sonam Kapur, and Supriya Pathak are among the stars in Pankaj Kapur's romance drama Mausam. Along with the Kargil War, the movie also discusses the Godhra Riots, the Bombay Riots, the Bombay Bombings of 1993, and the Demolition of the Babri Masjid, which occurred on December 6, 1992. (2002).

