“Take Rs 5 lakh, just save my brother," these were the desperate words of a man who could only watch helplessly as his younger brother was swept away by the powerful currents of the Ganga during the ongoing Kanwar Yatra in Uttarakhand’s Tehri Garhwal district.

“Take Rs 5 lakh, just save my brother," these were the desperate words of a man who could only watch helplessly as his younger brother was swept away by the powerful currents of the Ganga during the ongoing Kanwar Yatra in Uttarakhand’s Tehri Garhwal district. The incident unfolded on Saturday at a ghat in Devprayag, where a Kanwariya entered the river to bathe but was suddenly caught in its strong current. Within moments, he was pulled away from the shore, leaving his elder brother frantically searching for help.

A video of the incident has gone viral on social media, capturing the elder brother’s heart-wrenching pleas as he desperately appealed to bystanders to rescue his sibling. In the video, he can be heard crying, “Take Rs 5 lakh, just catch my brother, save my brother.”

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The Kanwariya was seen being carried farther away by the forceful current, while his brother remained on the riverbank, pleading with people to intervene. Despite his frantic appeals and efforts to find someone who could rescue him, the force of the Ganga proved overwhelming.

The incident has once again highlighted the dangers faced by devotees who enter rivers at vulnerable stretches during the Kanwar Yatra. Authorities routinely warn Kanwariyas and other pilgrims against bathing in areas with strong currents and urge them to use designated, safer spots.

The Kanwar Yatra is an annual pilgrimage during which devotees, known as Kanwariyas, travel to sacred sites to collect holy water from the Ganga and offer it at Shiva temples.