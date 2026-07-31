During the Kanwar Yatra in Haridwar, an SDRF policeman demonstrated immense bravery by saving a drowning Kanwariya from the fast-flowing Ganga River. The constable, Nitesh Khetwal, jumped into the strong current at Kangra Ghat to rescue the 23-year-old pilgrim from Meerut.

During the recent Kanwar Yatra in Haridwar, an SDRF policeman showed incredible bravery and composure by saving a drowning Kanwariya from the swift-moving Ganga River. Amidst the enormous stream of believers visiting the sacred city, the prompt response averted what would have been a catastrophic incident.

During the yearly pilgrimage, millions of Kanwariyas congregate at Haridwar's ghats, and security services continue to face significant challenges in ensuring safety. According to officials, even a brief moment of negligence close to the river might result in major mishaps, thus ongoing attention to detail is crucial.

According to a report in Money Control, the incident took place at Kangra Ghat, where an SDRF team had been deployed to ensure the safety of Kanwar pilgrims. While monitoring the area, the team noticed a young man struggling in the strong current of the River Ganga. Realising the seriousness of the situation, SDRF Constable Nitesh Khetwal immediately jumped into the river without hesitation.

The policeman saved the life of the drowning devotee by using his training and rescue abilities to reach him and bring him safely to land. The rescued pilgrim was identified as Manish, 23, a resident of Surajkunj village in Meerut district, Uttar Pradesh.

The SDRF team provided first aid on the spot after removing him from the river. Later, officials affirmed that he was safe and that his health was stable.

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Millions of Shiva devotees go to Haridwar each year for the Kanwar Yatra, with sizable crowds congregating along the Ganga ghats for ceremonial bathing. However, there are serious hazards associated with the swift-moving river, especially in places with deep water and powerful currents.