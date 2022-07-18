Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kanwar Yatra 2022: Haridwar schools to remain closed from July 20 to 26

    Following the orders of DM Vinay Shankar, all government and non-government schools, Sanskrit schools, madrasas, and Anganwadi centres in the district will be closed from July 20 to July 26.

    Kanwar Yatra 2022: Haridwar schools to remain closed from July 20 to 26
    Haridwar, First Published Jul 18, 2022, 12:03 PM IST

    The District Magistrate of Uttarakhand's Haridwar declared a six-day holiday in all schools and Anganwadi centres, citing the increasing number of devotees for Kanwar Yatra and the possibility of road closures for the movement. The annual pilgrimage of Lord Shiva's devotees, known as the 'Kanwar Yatra,' began on Thursday. Kanwariyas (pilgrims) travel to Uttarakhand's Haridwar, Gaumukh, Gangotri, and Bihar's Sultanganj, to collect the holy Ganga water. They then use the same water to worship Lord Shiva.

    Following the orders of DM Vinay Shankar, all government and non-government private schools, Sanskrit schools, madrasas, and Anganwadi centres in the district will be closed from July 20 to July 26. The pilgrimage resumes this year after a two-year hiatus due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

    The DM has also directed the police to register the Kanwariyas.

    Earlier on Wednesday, the Uttarakhand administration announced that pilgrims carrying swords, tridents, and other potentially unsafe objects would be denied entry to the Kanwar Yatra and that these items would be confiscated at the border.

    Meanwhile, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami stated that the state government expected more than 5 crore pilgrims during the holy month of Shravan and assured that the state administration had made all necessary arrangements for a safe Kanwar Yatra.

    The month of 'Sawan' (Shravan), considered the most auspicious of the year, began on July 14 (Thursday).

    According to Hindu religious beliefs, the month is very important for devotees of Lord Shiva, who is considered the Supreme Lord, the creator, protector, and destroyer of the universe.

    During the month of Shravan, devotees fast on Mondays, considered especially auspicious days of the month.

    Lord Shiva is worshipped on Mondays all year, but the Mondays of this month are especially significant because the entire month is dedicated to the lord. The festival is mostly observed in northern India.

    The month of Sawan began on July 14 and will end on August 12. During this time, four Mondays fall July 18, July 25, August 1, and August 8.

    Last Updated Jul 18, 2022, 12:03 PM IST
