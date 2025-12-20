TMC leader Chandrima Bhattacharya slammed the BJP-led Centre for its 'Bangla-birodhi mindset,' alleging it has withheld nearly Rs 2 lakh crore in funds. PM Modi, in turn, called for freeing West Bengal from 'jungle raj,' comparing it to Bihar.

Trinamool Congress leader Chandrima Bhattacharya on Saturday strongly criticised the Bharatiya Janata Party, alleging that the Centre's "Bangla-birodhi mindset" has pushed West Bengal into deprivation. She accused the BJP-led Union government of political vendetta, claiming it has withheld nearly Rs 2 lakh crore in funds meant for the state.

"It is the @BJP4India government's deep-rooted Bangla-birodhi mindset that has pushed the people of Bengal into deprivation today. By sheer force and political vendetta, the BJP has withheld nearly ₹2 lakh crore that rightfully belongs to Bengal," she said.

Bhattacharya alleged that while the BJP insults Bengal's iconic thinkers and cultural figures, it also continues to mislead the Matua community with what she described as false promises of citizenship.

Calling Prime Minister Narendra Modi's concern for West Bengal "hollow sympathy" and "crocodile tears," the TMC leader urged him to move beyond rhetoric. She demanded the immediate release of Bengal's pending dues, stating that the state needs concrete action rather than grand speeches.

"On one hand, they insult Bengal's great thinkers and icons, on the other, they continue to deceive the Matua community under the false promise of citizenship. After snatching away Bengal's dues, whatever concern @narendramodi claims to show for Bengal, is nothing but hollow sympathy mere crocodile tears." Chandrima Bhattacharya told reporters.

"Instead of empty rhetoric and grand speeches, the Prime Minister must show results, release Bengal's rightful funds without delay," she added.

PM Modi Calls to Free Bengal from 'Jungle Raj'

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that "West Bengal must also be freed from jungle raj," as he addressed a public gathering at Taherpur Netaji Park in Ranaghat via video conferencing after poor visibility prevented his helicopter from landing at the Taherpur helipad, forcing it to return to Kolkata airport.

Addressing the gathering, the Prime Minister, while drawing a comparison with Bihar, said, "Today the country wants rapid development. Bihar once again gave the NDA government a massive mandate for development...Bihar has also paved the way for the BJP's victory in Bengal. Bihar has rejected the rule of the 'jungle raj' with one resounding voice. Even after 20 years, they have given the BJP-NDA more seats than before. Now we have to get rid of the 'jungle raj' in West Bengal..."

West Bengal is set to go into polls in the first half of 2026. (ANI)