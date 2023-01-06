Kanjhawala accident case: Delhi government announces Rs 10 lakh ex-gratia for family

Kanjhawala accident case: Delhi CM tweeted in Hindi, "Anjali's painful death shocked the entire country. It cannot be compensated; however, the Delhi government approved an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh today to help her family. We stand by her family and will help them in any way we can."

The Delhi government has sanctioned an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh for the family of the victim, who died after being dragged under a car last week, said Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday, January 6, 2023.

The victim, identified as Anjali Singh (20), was killed in the early hours of the New Year after being hit by a car that dragged her for 12 kilometres from Sultanpuri to Kanjhawala in outer Delhi. Her body was later found on a road in Kanjhawala.

Delhi CM tweeted in Hindi, "Anjali's painful death shocked the entire country. It cannot be compensated; however, the Delhi government approved an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh today to help her family. We stand by her family and will help them in any way we can."

Until now, six people have been arrested in connection with the accident. And on Friday evening, the seventh surrendered to the police. Delhi police arrested Ashutosh under suspicion of shielding the accused.

Ankush Khanna, a brother of Amit, one of the other six accused in the case, surrendered to police on Friday at Sultanpuri Police Station, said police. Previously police arrested Deepak Khanna (26), Amit Khanna (25), Krishan (27), Mithun (26), and Manoj Mittal in the matter.

Police identified two more suspects, Ashutosh and Ankush Khanna, after reviewing CCTV footage and call detail records and claimed they shielded the accused.

In the early hours of the New Year, a 20-year-old woman was killed after her scooter was hit by a car, which dragged her for 12 kilometres from Sultanpuri to Kanjhawala.

(With inputs from PTI)

Also Read: 40 injuries, skull cavity open, ribs exposed: Autopsy reveals about Kanjhawala horror

Also Read: Kanjhawala accident: Victim's friend reveals why she fled after accident; check details

Also Read: Kanjhawala accident: Autopsy report rules out sexual assault on woman, says 'no injury to private parts'