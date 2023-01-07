Kanjhawala accident case: Court grants bail to Ankush Khanna, charged with shielding accused

Kanjhawala accident case: The court directs the accused to cooperate in the investigation as and when needed by the IO, to attend the trial, and not to tamper with evidence.

A court granted bail to Ankush Khanna, who allegedly shielded the accused in the Kanjhawala accident case, on Saturday, January 7, 2023.

Metropolitan Magistrate Sanya Dalal granted relief to Khanna, who surrendered on Friday, after determining that the charges against him were bailable.

The judge stressed that according to the Investigating Officer (IO), Khanna, in his police statement, said the accused, Deepak, was driving the car. However, based on the investigation so far, it has been found that the accused, Amit, was driving.

The court further took note of the investigation officer's claim that Ankush Khanna and another accused, Ashutosh, assisted the co-accused in hiding them at Deepak's residence.

".... the alleged offences are bailable. Therefore, the accused is granted bail on the provision of a personal bond of Rs 20,000 and one surety of the same amount," said the judge.

The court directs the accused to cooperate in the investigation as and when needed by the IO, to attend the trial, and not to tamper with evidence.

During the proceedings, the prosecution requested that the accused be held in judicial custody for 14 days.

Ankush Khanna was charged with violating Indian Penal Code sections 201 (causing the disappearance of evidence of the offence, or giving false information to screen offender), 212 (harbouring offender), 182 (false information, with intent to cause a public servant to use his lawful power to the injury of another person), and 120 B (criminal conspiracy).

Previously, police arrested Deepak Khanna (26), Amit Khanna (25), Krishan (27), Mithun (26), and Manoj Mittal in the matter. Later, they focused on Ashutosh, who was arrested on Friday, and Ankush Khanna, for allegedly shielding the accused.

Anjali Singh (20) was killed in the early hours of New Year after her scooter was hit by a car, which dragged her for 12 kilometres from Sultanpuri to Kanjhawala.

(With inputs from PTI)

