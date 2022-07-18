Kallakurichi case: War of words over death of Class 12 student

On July 13, the death of a Class 12 student at Kaniyamoor Sakthi Matriculation School in Kaniyamoor was reported. The girl was subsequently transported to the hospital and pronounced dead. Following that, a letter was discovered in her hostel room in which she claimed harassment and identified two professors who "tortured" her, culminating to her death.

On July 13, the death of a Class 12 student at Kaniyamoor Sakthi Matriculation School in Kaniyamoor, near Chinnasalem, was reported. It is a private residential school, and the 17-year-old girl from Periyanesalur village in Cuddalore district was discovered dead on the school grounds by the watchman. He allegedly informed the school administration, who then alerted the police. The girl was subsequently transported to the hospital and pronounced dead. Following that, a letter was discovered in her hostel room in which she claimed harassment and identified two professors who "tortured" her, culminating to her death.

Police action till now

Police have detained school reporter Ravikumar, Secretary Shanti, Principal Sivasangaran, and two teachers. The charges mentioned in the suicide letter have been rejected by the teachers.

What is family's take?

The family has denied the school administration's assertion as well as the post-mortem report as false. They claim that the school administration and staff tortured and killed the child.

According to Times Now report, the family said there was not a single drop of blood on the ground where she is claimed to have fallen when I got to the school. The school administration refused to give us with answers, they added. In protest, the deceased's relatives have refused to collect the body, which remains at the Kallakurichi Medical College and Hospital following the autopsy. They are calling for the arrest of those responsible for the death.

What does AIADMK has to say?

AIADMK interim general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami lashed out at the DMK government over the murder of a schoolgirl in Kallakurichi. "The government, district administration, and police are dysfunctional," he told reporters. "The mother did not receive justice as a result of their neglect, and her family are enraged. As a result, an uncommon scenario has developed in that school today," he added.

He went on to say that law and order in Tamil Nadu had entirely disintegrated. "Students and women are at risk. In Tamil Nadu, a similar issue exists. The government has become inactive. Intelligence is dormant," Palaniswami said.

Government's action

M K Stalin, the chief minister, expressed sadness for the violence and promised retribution for all those implicated in the girl's murder. In an appeal for calm, the CM stated that he has sent the Home Secretary and the DGP to visit the scene of the violence.

Meanwhile, the Madras High Court ordered the Tamil Nadu government to organise special teams to identify individuals who engaged in violence yesterday in response to the death of a Kallakurichi girl student. In the case, the court demands a new autopsy. An inquiry was launched after a case of suspicious death was lodged. Following this, a significant number of students belonging to various student organisations and residents went on a rampage, torching the institution's buses as well as a police bus parked nearby.

The police detained around 300 persons in connection with the rioting and are currently investigating. According to police sources, ten squads have been organised to apprehend the rioters. On Monday, the Kallakurichi bus stop is desolate due to the implementation of Section 144.