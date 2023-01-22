Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Joshimath land subsidence: DM conducts spot inspection, says 863 buildings with cracks, 181 'unsafe'

    According to the report, the DM has directed the RWD to make available the contour map of the land in Dhaka soon. After taking suggestions from the affected people, a detailed plan for displacement will be prepared by CBRI. 

    First Published Jan 22, 2023, 12:00 PM IST

    Joshimath District Magistrate Himanshu Khurana has said that 863 buildings have developed cracks so far in the subsidence-hit Joshimath in Chamoli, Uttarakhand district of which, 181 have been placed under unsafe zone.

    "So far 863 buildings have been identified by the district administration where cracks have been found due to land subsidence. Out of this, 181 buildings have been placed in the unsafe zone," DM Khurana said.

    The DM's statement has come after he conducted an on-spot inspection of the land identified in village Dhaka regarding the displacement of subsidence-affected people. 

    On Saturday, the demolition work of "unsafe" buildings resumed in the town as the weather improved and the discharge of water near JP colony has been reduced to 136 LPM. 

    "The discharge of water there (JP Colony) stood initially at 540 LPM. A substantial reduction in this is a positive sign," Ranjit Kumar Sinha, secretary, Disaster Management told reporters. 

    On Friday, the demolition exercise was briefly halted after bad weather conditions following heavy snowfall and rain, adding to the woes of people living in temporary relief camps.

    "Providing relief to the affected people in Joshimath is among the top priorities of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami at present," said an official release.

    Last Updated Jan 22, 2023, 12:00 PM IST
