MP CM Mohan Yadav inspected India's longest water tunnel, the Sleemanabad Tunnel in Katni. The historic project will carry Narmada water to the Son Basin, providing irrigation to around 2.45 lakh hectares of agricultural land across six districts.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Friday inspected India's longest water tunnel, Sleemanabad Tunnel, in Katni district, and said the "historic milestone" will carry Narmada water to the Son Basin and provide irrigation to around 2.45 lakh hectares of agricultural land across the state.

The 11.952-km-long Sleemanabad Tunnel with a diameter of 10.14 metres has been constructed at a cost of around Rs 1,600 crore. It will transport Narmada water to the Son Basin through gravity flow without the use of pumps, strengthening irrigation facilities in Jabalpur, Katni, Maihar, Satna, Panna and Rewa districts. The tunnel is a part of a 197-km trans-valley canal of the Bargi Diversion Project being developed by the Narmada Valley Development Authority. It extends between the 104th and 116th kilometre of the canal and passes beneath national highways, railway lines, underground utilities and populated areas without causing structural damage. It will assure irrigation to nearly 2.45 lakh hectares of farmland across about 1,450 villages in Jabalpur, Katni, Satna, Maihar, Rewa and Panna districts.

CM Yadav Hails 'Historic Milestone'

Addressing the media after inspection, CM Yadav said, "After continuous efforts spanning 17 years, the dream of the Sleemanabad Tunnel has been realised in 2026. Despite numerous technical challenges, engineers and experts achieved this historic milestone through their determination. Through this tunnel, Narmada water will reach the Vindhya region, providing irrigation to around 2.5 lakh hectares of agricultural land. It is an outstanding example of science, engineering and water management that will usher in prosperity for farmers and accelerate the region's development."

The Chief Minister said the project had been completed at an estimated cost of around Rs 1,600 crore, of which Rs 275 crore was provided by the central government under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while the remaining expenditure was borne by the Madhya Pradesh government. "What once seemed impossible has been made possible. This ambitious project will improve irrigation and drinking water availability in Panna, Katni, Satna, Maihar, Rewa and adjoining areas, providing long-term benefits to lakhs of people and farmers," he said.

'A Historic Gift for Farmers'

The Chief Minister also congratulated officials of the Water Resources Department and engineers involved in the construction of the tunnel. "Despite all the challenges, our officers and the irrigation department team completed the Sleemanabad Tunnel with dedication and efficiency. This is a historic gift during the 'Farmer Welfare Year'. With two major canals set to become operational over the next three months, nearly one lakh hectares of additional land will come under irrigation, opening new avenues of prosperity for farmers in the Vindhya region," he added.

(ANI)