Sonam Wangchuk remains on hunger strike for 20 days, now vowing to march to Parliament on July 20. His weight allegedly has dropped over 9 kg amid health concerns.

Activist and education reform advocate Sonam Wangchuk on Friday reaffirmed that he would continue his indefinite hunger strike and take part in the proposed "Sansad Chalo" march to Parliament on July 20, even as concerns mount over his deteriorating health.

As his fast entered its 20th day, Wangchuk addressed supporters at the protest site, striking a defiant yet light-hearted note. "I will stay alive by any means until July 20 so that I can march to Parliament with all of you. And if our march doesn't succeed on July 20, then I'll come back as a ghost," he said.

The remarks were later shared by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), one of the key groups backing the agitation over alleged irregularities in the NEET examination.

Health Deteriorates as Fast Continues

According to a medical bulletin issued on Thursday, Wangchuk's weight has dropped to 56.65 kg, a decline of 500 grams over the previous 24 hours and more than 9 kg since he began fasting. Doctors recorded his blood pressure at 105/61 mmHg, blood sugar at 80 mg/dL and oxygen saturation at 97%. They said he remains conscious and mentally alert but requires continuous monitoring.

Despite repeated appeals from supporters and public figures asking him to end his fast, Wangchuk reiterated that the movement required participation rather than sympathy. "Rather than asking me to break my fast, please join me on 20th July… peaceful march to the Parliament," he had said earlier.

Wangchuk has maintained that ending the hunger strike without any response from the Centre would undermine the campaign. He has sought a dialogue with the Centre while demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged NEET irregularities.

The CJP has been protesting at Jantar Mantar for nearly a month. Wangchuk joined on June 28 and has remained on indefinite fast since then. The proposed Parliament march is scheduled for July 20, the opening day of the Monsoon Session.