Mahakumbh 2025: Advanced equipment ensures cleanliness and green environment for devotees

The Prayagraj Mela Authority is investing Rs 45-50 lakh in advanced cleaning equipment, including manual sweeping machines and battery-operated litter pickers, to ensure a clean and green environment at Mahakumbh 2025.

Mahakumbh 2025: Advanced equipment ensures cleanliness and green environment for devotees dmn
Author
Team Asianet Newsable
First Published Dec 22, 2024, 6:26 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 22, 2024, 6:27 PM IST

Mahakumbh Nagar: The Prayagraj Mela Authority is making extensive preparations to ensure a clean and green environment for devotees, tourists, and bathers from India and abroad who will be visiting Mahakumbh 2025. 

Advanced equipment will be deployed before the fair begins, with an estimated expenditure of Rs 45-50 lakh for their purchase. The equipment includes 10 manual walk-behind sweeping machines and 2 battery-operated vacuum-type litter pickers. 

This initiative aims to not only maintain cleanliness at the Mahakumbh, but also provide a clean and green environment for all attendees.

On the occasion of Mahakumbh 2025,  a compact manual sweeping machine will be deployed to clean the paved ghats, footpaths, roads, and various public places within the fair area, enhancing the convenience and experience for devotees, tourists, and bathers from India and abroad. 

This eco-friendly equipment operates without fuel, or electricity, which helps in reducing its environmental impact.  Being manually operated, it cleans effectively without raising dust, and its ergonomic design ensures comfort during use. 

The machine’s efficiency in cleaning roads makes it easy to operate and maintain, allowing sanitation workers to perform their tasks more effectively while contributing to a cleaner, greener environment.

In addition, a battery-operated vacuum-type litter picker will be deployed in the fair area for efficient cleaning. This garbage collection machine is a battery-operated, ride-on and walk-along power-suction vacuum designed to pick up litter and debris. 

Its compact size allows for easy operation in any part of the fair, ensuring thorough cleaning of various surfaces.  Attached to a vehicle, this advanced, environmentally friendly equipment offers excellent mobility and eliminates the need for manual labour. 

Its powerful vacuum functionality ensures quick and effective waste collection, while its durable battery reduces environmental impact and carbon emissions. 

The purchase of these cleaning equipment for the fair area is expected to cost around Rs 45-50 lakh, a cost that will be borne by the Prayagraj Mela Authority. Their purchase has been approved in a board meeting of the authority. 

Special Executive Officer Mela, Akanksha Rana, stated that special attention is being given to cleanliness as per the directives of the Chief Minister. These state-of-the-art machines are being introduced to further empower sanitation workers. 

The equipment will be delivered before the fair begins, and the necessary training for their operation will be completed in time.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

'Will they worry if I go missing': UP man fakes own kidnapping to check if family loves him enough, arrested shk

'Will they worry if I go missing': UP man fakes own kidnapping to check if family loves him enough, arrested

Chennai SHOCKER! Woman slits sons' throats, attempts suicide over family fued; she survives, 18-month-old dies shk

Chennai SHOCKER! Woman slits sons' throats, attempts suicide over family fued; she survives, 18-month-old dies

Mahakumbh 2025: Advanced AI-driven data analytics system to enhance security dmn

Mahakumbh 2025: Advanced AI-driven data analytics system to enhance security

Vehicle in former Rajasthan CM Vasundhara Raje's convoy overturns in Pali district gcw

Rajasthan: Vehicle in ex-CM Vasundhara Raje’s convoy overturns in Pali, cops injured

BREAKING: Miscreants storm Allu Arjun's house, throw stones, vandalise property (WATCH) shk

Miscreants storm, attack Allu Arjun's Hyderabad house, throw stones, vandalise property (WATCH)

Recent Stories

'Will they worry if I go missing': UP man fakes own kidnapping to check if family loves him enough, arrested shk

'Will they worry if I go missing': UP man fakes own kidnapping to check if family loves him enough, arrested

Ram Mandir Trust honors 34 years of service by Acharya Satyendra Das know all about him salary and more gcw

Ram Mandir Trust honors 34 years of service by Acharya Satyendra Das

Ram Mandir Trust honors 34 years of service by Acharya Satyendra Das know all about him salary and more gcw

Ram Mandir Trust honors 34 years of service by Acharya Satyendra Das

Chennai SHOCKER! Woman slits sons' throats, attempts suicide over family fued; she survives, 18-month-old dies shk

Chennai SHOCKER! Woman slits sons' throats, attempts suicide over family fued; she survives, 18-month-old dies

Shweta Tiwari 6 best salwar suit looks you can try gcw

Shweta Tiwari’s 6 best salwar suit looks you can try

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon