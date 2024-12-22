Mahakumbh 2025: Advanced equipment ensures cleanliness and green environment for devotees

The Prayagraj Mela Authority is investing Rs 45-50 lakh in advanced cleaning equipment, including manual sweeping machines and battery-operated litter pickers, to ensure a clean and green environment at Mahakumbh 2025.

Mahakumbh Nagar: The Prayagraj Mela Authority is making extensive preparations to ensure a clean and green environment for devotees, tourists, and bathers from India and abroad who will be visiting Mahakumbh 2025.

Advanced equipment will be deployed before the fair begins, with an estimated expenditure of Rs 45-50 lakh for their purchase. The equipment includes 10 manual walk-behind sweeping machines and 2 battery-operated vacuum-type litter pickers.

This initiative aims to not only maintain cleanliness at the Mahakumbh, but also provide a clean and green environment for all attendees.

On the occasion of Mahakumbh 2025, a compact manual sweeping machine will be deployed to clean the paved ghats, footpaths, roads, and various public places within the fair area, enhancing the convenience and experience for devotees, tourists, and bathers from India and abroad.

This eco-friendly equipment operates without fuel, or electricity, which helps in reducing its environmental impact. Being manually operated, it cleans effectively without raising dust, and its ergonomic design ensures comfort during use.

The machine’s efficiency in cleaning roads makes it easy to operate and maintain, allowing sanitation workers to perform their tasks more effectively while contributing to a cleaner, greener environment.

In addition, a battery-operated vacuum-type litter picker will be deployed in the fair area for efficient cleaning. This garbage collection machine is a battery-operated, ride-on and walk-along power-suction vacuum designed to pick up litter and debris.

Its compact size allows for easy operation in any part of the fair, ensuring thorough cleaning of various surfaces. Attached to a vehicle, this advanced, environmentally friendly equipment offers excellent mobility and eliminates the need for manual labour.

Its powerful vacuum functionality ensures quick and effective waste collection, while its durable battery reduces environmental impact and carbon emissions.

The purchase of these cleaning equipment for the fair area is expected to cost around Rs 45-50 lakh, a cost that will be borne by the Prayagraj Mela Authority. Their purchase has been approved in a board meeting of the authority.

Special Executive Officer Mela, Akanksha Rana, stated that special attention is being given to cleanliness as per the directives of the Chief Minister. These state-of-the-art machines are being introduced to further empower sanitation workers.

The equipment will be delivered before the fair begins, and the necessary training for their operation will be completed in time.

