Rajasthan: Vehicle in ex-CM Vasundhara Raje’s convoy overturns in Pali, cops injured

Four policemen were injured when a police vehicle in former Rajasthan CM Vasundhara Raje's convoy overturned in Pali district. The accident occurred while Raje was on her way to offer condolences. The injured personnel were taken to Bali Hospital and later discharged after receiving first aid.

Author
Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Dec 22, 2024, 5:53 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 22, 2024, 6:33 PM IST

Four policemen were injured after a police vehicle in the convoy of former Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje overturned on Sunday (December 22). In Pali district, the accident happened close to the intersection of Rohat and Panihari. The incident happened as the driver of the police vehicle tried to avoid hitting a motorcyclist, causing the vehicle to lose control and overturn.  The accident occurred while Raje was on her way to meet former minister Otaram Dewasi to express her condolence over his mother's death.

"At least 4 policemen were travelling in the car. Some of them have sustained minor injuries," Pali SP Chuna Ram Jat said. When the vehicle overturned, Raje immediately stopped her vehicle and ensured that the injured policemen were rushed to Bali Hospital in an ambulance.

The injured police personnel have been identified as Rooparam, Bhag Chand, Suraj, Naveen, and Jitendra. Upon learning of the accident, Raje quickly made her way to the officers and ensured they were placed in an ambulance for transport to the Government Hospital in Bali. Local MLA Pushpendra Singh was sent with them to oversee their treatment.

Vasundhara Raje took to social media and wrote, "While returning from Mundara to Jodhpur, the police jeep following behind overturned and policemen Ruparam Ji, Bhagchand Ji, Suraj Ji, Naveen Ji and Jitendra Ji were injured. The injured policemen were immediately rushed to the Government Hospital Bali by ambulance, where they were given first aid and discharged. I wish them a speedy recovery

The injured police personnel are currently admitted to Bali Hospital, where Collector, Minister, SP Chunarama Jat, and MLA Pushpendra Singh have been present to ensure their treatment. 

Raje’s vehicle did not sustain any damage. 

 

