Ram Mandir Trust honors 34 years of service by Acharya Satyendra Das

India News
Acharya Satyendra Das has served as the chief priest for 34 years and will receive a lifetime salary from the Ram Mandir Trust.
Despite being 87 and facing health issues, Acharya Satyendra Das can continue serving after retirement.
His salary, which began at Rs 100 in 1992, has increased to Rs 38,500 after the Ram Lalla idol installation.
A total of 14 priests, including Acharya Satyendra Das, serve at the temple, with 9 recently appointed.
Acharya Satyendra Das witnessed events from the Babri demolition to the Ram Lalla installation.
The Ram Mandir Trust honors his 34 years of service with a lifetime salary.
From Medininagar to IAS: Sulochana Meena's first attempt triumph
Chennai: City to witness power cuts tomorrow; Check details HERE
Chennai Weather ALERT: Weatherman predicts heavy rainfall HERE
Chennai: Onion price drops for THIS reason; Check latest prices here