India News

Ram Mandir Trust honors 34 years of service by Acharya Satyendra Das

Image credits: Our own

Served as priest for 34 Years

Acharya Satyendra Das has served as the chief priest for 34 years and will receive a lifetime salary from the Ram Mandir Trust.

Image credits: x

Continued service after retirement

Despite being 87 and facing health issues, Acharya Satyendra Das can continue serving after retirement.

Image credits: Our own

Current Salary Details

His salary, which began at Rs 100 in 1992, has increased to Rs 38,500 after the Ram Lalla idol installation.

Image credits: x

Number of Priests at Ram Mandir

A total of 14 priests, including Acharya Satyendra Das, serve at the temple, with 9 recently appointed.

Image credits: x

Witnessed history

Acharya Satyendra Das witnessed events from the Babri demolition to the Ram Lalla installation.

Image credits: x

Lifetime Salary Granted

The Ram Mandir Trust honors his 34 years of service with a lifetime salary.

Image credits: x

From Medininagar to IAS: Sulochana Meena's first attempt triumph

Chennai: City to witness power cuts tomorrow; Check details HERE

Chennai Weather ALERT: Weatherman predicts heavy rainfall HERE

Chennai: Onion price drops for THIS reason; Check latest prices here