Mahakumbh 2025: Advanced AI-driven data analytics system to enhance security

The Uttar Pradesh government is implementing an AI-driven data analytics system to enhance security at Mahakumbh 2025, enabling real-time crowd management, threat detection, and inter-agency coordination for a safe and efficient event.

Mahakumbhnagar: In its ongoing effort to make the Mahakumbh-2025, which will take place from January 13, a grand, secure and digital event, the Uttar Pradesh government headed by Chief Minister Yogi adityanath has started implementation of an advanced AI-driven data analytics system for enhanced security management.

This system will strengthen the surveillance capabilities of the Mahakumbh police, helping to create an effective strategy by analyzing the real-time data of the incident site and designated areas, particularly for crowd management and other security measures.

As per the instructions of Rajesh Kumar Dwivedi, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) of Mahakumbh Mela, a dedicated team will be formed to oversee the implementation of the advanced AI-driven data analytics solution system. The team will also assist with surveillance, helping train police officers and security personnel, as well as generate various reports.

The initiative is set to be another significant milestone for the Uttar Pradesh Police, which has already launched the Mahakumbh Police App as part of its efforts to strengthen security and embrace smart policing.

SSP Dwivedi stated that the new system will further strengthen police surveillance, enabling more effective strategies for both the safety of devotees and the smooth operation of the fair.

With over 40 crore pilgrims expected to attend the Mahakumbh Mela 2025, extensive data will need thorough analysis for efficient crowd management, public safety, and security.

To handle this, the Prayagraj Mela Police will form a dedicated team for the 2025 Mela, tasked with building and operating an AI and metadata-based big data analytics solution system. This system will ensure the safe execution of the event and enhance inter-agency coordination.

The AI-enabled solution is being developed to provide real-time data analysis and seamless integration of multiple data sources. The team will also be responsible for training police officers and security personnel to effectively operate the system. After completing the testing phase, the system will be deployed before the start of Mahakumbh 2025.

The objective of the data analytics solution is to enable real-time analysis of large-scale data sets, enhancing crowd management and public safety during Mahakumbh. The system also aims to improve inter-agency coordination, detect potential threats promptly, and generate actionable intelligence for national security.

Additionally, it will ensure robust data handling and scalability, supporting the safe and efficient execution of the event. To achieve this, various software solutions will be implemented throughout the process.

The data analytics solution system will be equipped with the following features:

* It will operate on a large scale as a comprehensive data analytics solution provider.

* It will allow real-time data processing, assessment, and correlation for strategy creation.

* It will assist in generating intelligence reports and implementing effective strategies.

* It will serve as a dashboard for generating specific reports and coordinating data storage.

* It will ensure security compliance and sensitive data protection, along with providing training and support.

