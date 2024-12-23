EPL 2024-25: Salah shines as Liverpool hammer Tottenham 6-3 in Christmas thriller to extend lead at the top

Liverpool extended their lead at the top of the Premier League to four points with a sensational 6-3 victory over Tottenham on Sunday, delivering a festive football spectacle.

Liverpool delivered a Christmas cracker of a performance in North London on Sunday, dismantling Tottenham Hotspur 6-3 in a thrilling encounter to extend their lead at the top of the Premier League table to four points.

In what is already being touted as the game of the season, Liverpool’s attacking masterclass overwhelmed Spurs despite a spirited fightback from the hosts.

First half: Liverpool dominate Spurs

The match began with Liverpool asserting early dominance. Mohamed Salah, lively from the first whistle, nearly capitalized on a mistake from Spurs goalkeeper Fraser Forster, who handed the ball straight to the Egyptian. Salah’s subsequent shot, however, went wide. Minutes later, another chance for Salah came via a floated ball from Trent Alexander-Arnold, but Forster was equal to the task.

Tottenham’s first real chance came through Pape Matar Sarr, but it was Liverpool who set the tone in the opening exchanges. Salah struck the bar after weaving through the Spurs defense, signaling the visitors’ intent.

Liverpool’s pressure paid off in the 23rd minute when Alexander-Arnold delivered a pinpoint cross for Luis Diaz, who rose highest to nod the ball past Forster, giving the Reds a deserved lead.

The visitors doubled their advantage 13 minutes later. Andy Robertson’s delivery into the box found Alexis Mac Allister, whose clever header left Forster stranded, making it 2-0.

Spurs managed to pull one back in the 41st minute when James Maddison finished with composure after dispossessing Mac Allister with the help of Dejan Kulusevski. Despite protests from Liverpool for a potential foul, the goal stood, offering Spurs a glimmer of hope.

However, Liverpool restored their two-goal cushion in first-half stoppage time. Salah turned provider, slipping the ball to Dominik Szoboszlai, who fired a low shot into the bottom corner to make it 3-1 at the break.

Second half: Ruthless Reds seal the deal

Liverpool continued their relentless pace in the second half. Salah finally got his name on the scoresheet in the 54th minute, converting from close range after a devastating counterattack. The Egyptian added another in the 61st minute, finishing off a Szoboszlai pass during another lightning-quick break. At 5-1, the game seemed beyond Spurs.

To their credit, Tottenham refused to give up. In the 72nd minute, Kulusevski reduced the deficit with a beautifully executed close-range volley after a chipped assist from Dominic Solanke. Solanke himself added Spurs’ third in the 83rd minute, finishing brilliantly after Brennan Johnson’s header fell into his path.

Any hopes of a miraculous comeback were dashed minutes later when Diaz grabbed his second of the night. Played in by Salah, the Colombian showcased his class with an excellent finish, rounding off an emphatic Liverpool performance.

