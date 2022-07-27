Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Jet Airways to resume commercial operations from September | 5 updates

    Jet Airways has begun hiring pilots for Airbus' A320 and Boeing's 737NG and 737Max planes. 
     

    Jet Airways to resume commercial operations from September, 5 updates - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jul 27, 2022, 11:54 AM IST

    Jet Airways announced the process of hiring pilots for Airbus' A320 planes, Boeing's 737NG and 737Max planes, as the airline plans to resume commercial operations in September. This follows the suspension of Jet Airways' commercial operations on April 17, 2019, due to financial difficulties.

    "Good things come to those who wait, and Jet Airways will resume flights soon! Inviting current and type-rated pilots on the Airbus A320, Boeing 737NG, or MAX aircraft to apply to join us in making history as we prepare to relaunch India's classiest airline," the airline wrote on Twitter.

     

    Here are important points:
    1) Jet Airways has begun hiring pilots for Airbus' A320 and Boeing's 737NG and 737Max planes. The airline currently operates only one operational aircraft, a B737NG.

    2) The airline, which received an air operator certificate from aviation regulator DGCA on May 20, has yet to place an order for aircraft with either Airbus or Boeing, according to PTI.

    3) Jet Airways has announced that it will resume commercial operations in the current fiscal quarter, which ends in September.

    4) Jet Airways' commercial operations were forced to close in April 2019 due to financial difficulties. In addition, a consortium of lenders led by the State Bank of India (SBI) filed an insolvency petition in June 2019 to recover over 8,000 crores in outstanding debts.

    5) The airline's Committee of Creditors (CoC) approved the resolution plan submitted by a consortium led by the United Kingdom's Kalrock Capital and UAE-based entrepreneur Murari Lal Jalan in October 2020, according to PTI.

    Also Read: Fuel saving Vs Gender bias: Here's what Jet Airways CEO picked

    Also Read: Sanjiv Kapoor appointed new Chief Executive Officer Of Jet Airways

    Also Read: Smoke detected in Bengaluru-Mangaluru Jet Airways flight

    Last Updated Jul 27, 2022, 11:59 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Supreme Court upholds the validity of various PMLA provisions

    Setback for Karti Chidambaram, SC upholds right to arrest under PMLA

    From the IAF vault: The story of the daring 12 Squadron

    From the IAF vault: The story of the daring 12 Squadron

    APJ Abdul Kalam death anniversary 7 motivational quotes by former President to inspire you gcw

    APJ Abdul Kalam death anniversary: 7 motivational quotes by former President to inspire you

    BJP youth leader hacked to death in Karnataka by bike borne assailants gcw

    BJP youth leader hacked to death by bike-borne assailants, CM says culprits to be arrested soon

    2 Indian peacekeepers killed in Congo anti-UN protests

    2 Indian peacekeepers killed during anti-UN protests in Congo

    Recent Stories

    Man playing basketball with a bull, delighted netizens: watch video - gps

    Man playing basketball with a bull, delighted netizens: watch video

    football Stephen Curry thrilled after Barcelona Ousmane Dembele emulates 'night night' celebration snt

    Stephen Curry thrilled after Barcelona's Dembele emulates 'Night Night' celebration

    CWG Commonwealth Games 2022: Hurt about not being able to defend my title - Neeraj Chopra-ayh

    CWG 2022: 'Hurt about not being able to defend my title' - Neeraj Chopra

    Tuesday box office report Ranbir Kapoor Shamshera Naga Chaitanya Thank You Fahadh Faasil Malayankunju drb

    Box Office Report: Shamshera sees a 70% drop in collections on Tuesday

    Have to straighten out our country Donald Trump hints at 2024 presidential race gcw

    'Have to straighten out our country...' Donald Trump hints at 2024 presidential race

    Recent Videos

    Kargil Vijay Diwas: Story of how India gave Pakistan a bloody nose

    Kargil Vijay Diwas: How India gave Pakistan a bloody nose

    Video Icon
    Kargil Vijay Diwas: Honouring India's bravehearts

    Kargil Vijay Diwas Special: Honouring India's bravehearts

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Polygars, the greatest challenge to East India Company

    India@75: Polygars, the greatest challenge to East India Company

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Abbakka Chautha, the first Indian queen who fought against colonial invaders snt

    India@75: Abbakka Chautha, the first Indian queen who fought against colonial invaders

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Inspiring story of Haipou Jadonang Malangmei, the legendary Naga leader snt

    India@75: Inspiring story of Haipou Jadonang Malangmei, the legendary Naga leader

    Video Icon