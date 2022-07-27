Jet Airways to resume commercial operations from September | 5 updates

Jet Airways has begun hiring pilots for Airbus' A320 and Boeing's 737NG and 737Max planes.

Jet Airways announced the process of hiring pilots for Airbus' A320 planes, Boeing's 737NG and 737Max planes, as the airline plans to resume commercial operations in September. This follows the suspension of Jet Airways' commercial operations on April 17, 2019, due to financial difficulties.

"Good things come to those who wait, and Jet Airways will resume flights soon! Inviting current and type-rated pilots on the Airbus A320, Boeing 737NG, or MAX aircraft to apply to join us in making history as we prepare to relaunch India's classiest airline," the airline wrote on Twitter.

Here are important points:

1) Jet Airways has begun hiring pilots for Airbus' A320 and Boeing's 737NG and 737Max planes. The airline currently operates only one operational aircraft, a B737NG.

2) The airline, which received an air operator certificate from aviation regulator DGCA on May 20, has yet to place an order for aircraft with either Airbus or Boeing, according to PTI.

3) Jet Airways has announced that it will resume commercial operations in the current fiscal quarter, which ends in September.

4) Jet Airways' commercial operations were forced to close in April 2019 due to financial difficulties. In addition, a consortium of lenders led by the State Bank of India (SBI) filed an insolvency petition in June 2019 to recover over 8,000 crores in outstanding debts.

5) The airline's Committee of Creditors (CoC) approved the resolution plan submitted by a consortium led by the United Kingdom's Kalrock Capital and UAE-based entrepreneur Murari Lal Jalan in October 2020, according to PTI.

