TN CM C Joseph Vijay reviewed the 'Vettri Payanam' scheme, which expands free bus travel for women from Oct 2. The service will now cover Express, LSS, and Deluxe buses, with 12,692 buses under the scheme to benefit 84.32 lakh women daily.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay chaired a review meeting at the Secretariat on Monday regarding the preparatory work for the "Vettri Payanam" scheme. The Chief Minister announced under Rule 110 in the Legislative Assembly on August 24 that no woman living in any part of Tamil Nadu should lose her opportunities due to transport fare, with social justice as the prime thought of this government, a press release said. Considering this, he had announced that the free bus travel scheme for women would be expanded to benefit them on a large scale under the name 'Vettri Payanam' and would be implemented from October 2nd, the birth anniversary of the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi.

At present, women are travelling free of cost in ordinary city buses of 7 State Transport Corporations and ordinary buses in hill areas up to 40 km.

Vettri Payanam Scheme Expansion Details

According to the press release, under "Vettri Payanam", the service will be expanded to Express, LSS, and Deluxe buses operating in metropolitan and urban areas, and Mofussil Ordinary buses and Ghat Ordinary buses operating for more than 40 km in hill areas. With this, a total of 12,692 buses will be brought under this scheme. Out of the total 18,413 scheduled buses operated by 7 Transport Corporations, *12,692 buses (69%)* will be covered. Out of the total 94,649 singles, 1,65,312 singles (85%) will be operated under the scheme. Around 84.32 lakh women per day are expected to benefit.

Implementation and Launch Timeline

The linking work of Electronic Ticketing Machines (ETM) in "Vettri Payanam" buses has been completed. Testing and verification will be carried out by September 25, and a trial run will be conducted on September 27. The Chief Minister will launch the scheme on October 2, the release noted.

Social Impact and Benefits

Through this scheme, easily accessible public transport facilities will be available to a large extent for women across the state. Girl students will be able to travel for free to colleges located far away, women to their workplaces, and for medical and other essential services. (ANI)