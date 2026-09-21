Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami has highlighted transparent recruitment and claimed that over 35,000 youth secured government jobs in the state over the past four-and-a-half years.

The Uttarakhand chief minister, Pushkar Singh Dhami, has made an announcement about the recruitment drive undertaken by the state government. He claims that 35,000 youths have joined the government through the selection process which, according to him, has been transparent and impartial over the past four and a half years.

Dhami has posted the experiences of some successful candidates on social media.

Transparent Recruitment based on Merit

According to the chief minister, the state government has made efforts towards making the recruitment process more transparent and those candidates who pass the test on the basis of merit get an opportunity to join government employment.

Even at the recent appointment ceremony, the chief minister reiterated the merit-based recruitment policy of the government. As per Dhami, in June 2026, more than 33,000 youths have joined government employment over the past four and a half years.

Uttarakhand Anti-Cheating Law for Recruitment Exams

The state has introduced the Uttarakhand Competitive Examinations (Measures for Control and Prevention of Unfair Means in Recruitment) Act, 2023 to address the use of unfair methods in competitive examinations. The state government's official information says the law provides for imprisonment of up to 10 years and a fine of up to ₹10 lakh for candidates found guilty of cheating in competitive examinations.

The legislation has also been referenced in official recruitment-related documents, including those issued by the Uttarakhand Public Service Commission.

UKPSC, UKSSSC Continue Recruitment

Government recruitment in Uttarakhand is conducted through institutions including the Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) and Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UKSSSC). Recruitment activity has continued across several departments.

In September 2026, Dhami distributed appointment letters to 101 candidates selected for posts including Livestock Extension Officers and Sugarcane Supervisors.

Government Jobs Remain Key Focus for Youth

The latest recruitment figures cited by Dhami underline the government's emphasis on employment opportunities for young people. The chief minister has linked the appointments to candidates' hard work and dedication while presenting transparent recruitment as an important part of the state's employment policy.

The 35,000-plus figure should be understood as a figure cited by the chief minister, rather than an independently compiled department-wise total. A consolidated breakdown across all recruiting agencies and departments would be needed to verify the exact number.