YSRCP leaders protested in Vijayawada demanding a CBI probe into the Mega DSC-2025 recruitment scam and the resignation of Education Minister Nara Lokesh. The protest saw tense scenes, police lathi-charge, and the detention of several party leaders.

YSRCP Demands CBI Probe into Mega DSC Scam, Clashes with Police

Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) leaders and workers on Monday staged a massive protest near the Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh (SAAP) office in Vijayawada, demanding a CBI investigation into irregularities in Mega DSC-2025, particularly sports quota recruitments, and the resignation of Education Minister Nara Lokesh.

Police erected barricades and prevented protesters from reaching the SAAP office, leading to tense scenes at Labbipet. Police even resorted to lathi-charge while dispersing YSRCP protesters, and several leaders and activists were detained.

YSRCP Alleges Attack by TDP Supporters

According to a press release issued by the party, YSRCP leaders said the protest was peaceful and questioned why the government was using police force instead of ordering an independent investigation into the recruitment process. Party PAC member and former Vinukonda MLA Bolla Brahmanaidu joined the protest and demanded a comprehensive CBI probe to establish the facts and ensure justice to deserving DSC candidates.

The party said persons linked to the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) entered the SAAP premises posing as teachers and attacked YSRCP activists and student-wing leaders with sticks, leaving several injured. YSRCP charged that police failed to prevent the clashes and instead used force against its workers.

Party Leaders Detained

Police also stopped YSRCP leaders travelling to Vijayawada from different districts. Former Minister Ambati Rambabu, Vanama Bala Vajrababu, Ambati Muralikrishna, Noori Fatima and others were intercepted near Kaza Toll Plaza and taken to Pedakakani Police Station.

Jakkampudi Raja, Perni Krishna Murthy, Nagarjuna Yadav, and others were detained at Krishnalanka Police Station after participating in the DSC protest.

The 'Cash-for-Jobs' Controversy

YSRCP reiterated that the government must order a CBI probe, disclose the truth behind the DSC sports quota selections, and ensure justice to qualified candidates.

The Mega DSC-scam controversy centers on allegations of widespread irregularities, bribery, and nepotism in the recruitment exams conducted by District Selection Committees for local administrative and departmental posts. Opposition parties and job aspirants have alleged that merit was sidelined in favor of a "cash-for-jobs" nexus involving middlemen and officials, alongside issues of paper leaks and opaque evaluation processes, severely impacting thousands of deserving candidates across the state.