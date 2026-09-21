A tea seller on a passenger train won hearts online after cheering up a crying child and giving his exhausted mother a much-needed moment of relief.

A tea seller on a passenger train won hearts online after cheering up a crying child and giving his exhausted mother a much-needed moment of relief. The woman was travelling with the child after his medical treatment in Gorakhpur when the little boy began crying during the journey. Seeing the mother struggle to calm him, the tea vendor, identified as Raja Babu from Patna, first offered her a cup of tea.

In a video that has now gone viral, Raja Babu can be seen dancing energetically in the train aisle in an attempt to distract the crying child. He continued with his playful moves determined to make the little one smile.

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His unusual attempt soon appeared to pay off. The child’s attention shifted towards the dancing vendor, while his mother smiled at the unexpected gesture. Fellow passengers also watched the impromptu performance, with several applauding his effort.

Raja Babu noticed the mother’s struggle and chose to step in without being asked. Instead of simply carrying on with his work, he turned a routine train journey into a brief, joyful moment for a tired mother and her child.

The video was shared on X and quickly drew praise from social media users, many of whom appreciated the tea seller’s kindness and his willingness to help a stranger.