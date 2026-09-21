Tension flared in Karimnagar as BJP workers and Hindu groups protested, demanding water for Ganesh idol immersion at Chintakunta canal. The protest escalated, leading to police intervention and detention of demonstrators amid water shortage concerns.

Protest Over Water for Ganesh Immersion

Tensions broke out at Chintakunta canal in Telangana's Karimnagar on Monday after BJP workers and members of Hindu organisations staged a protest demanding that the Revanth Reddy government release water for Ganesh idol immersion. The protesters raised slogans against the state government over the water shortage at the immersion point. The situation escalated as police intervened to disperse the demonstrators. Visuals from the spot purportedly show police personnel hitting some protesters during the intervention. Police detained the protesters and shifted them to nearby police stations.

Political Leaders Demand Water Release

The protest comes amid continuing concerns over water availability at Chintakunta canal ahead of Ganesh idol immersion. The issue has already triggered demands from political leaders and local representatives for the release of water into the canal. Earlier on September 15, Karimnagar MLA Gangula Kamalakar inspected the Chintakunta immersion point and urged authorities to release water from the Sri Ram Sagar Project (SRSP) for the immersion of Ganesh idols. He said around 700-800 idols were expected to be immersed at the location and suggested releasing water to ensure adequate levels at the site. Union Minister of State (MoS) for Home Affairs and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar had also inspected immersion arrangements earlier this month and directed officials to ensure adequate water availability. He had urged that water be released several days in advance to facilitate smooth immersion.

Arrangements and Safety Measures

Chintakunta SRSP canal has been among the designated immersion points for Ganesh idols in Karimnagar for several years, along with Manakondur and Kothapalli water bodies. Authorities have previously made arrangements, including cranes, barricades, lighting, sanitation facilities and deployment of police personnel and swimmers at the immersion points. The issue has gained urgency this year amid reports of low water levels in canals and water bodies in Karimnagar and neighbouring areas, creating difficulties for the immersion of a large number of Ganesh idols. Karimnagar Police Commissioner Gaush Alam had also inspected immersion spots earlier this week and directed officials to coordinate with municipal, revenue and electricity departments to ensure safety and prevent untoward incidents during the immersion process. Further details regarding the police action and whether anyone was injured during the protest are awaited.