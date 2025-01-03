Jaipur SHOCKER! Govt official’s minor son crashes Thar into Sikh procession (WATCH)

A government official’s son rammed his Thar into a religious procession in Jaipur, injuring several people. The incident, involving an overspeeding vehicle and a gathering of nearly 300 people, sparked outrage and protests from the local community.

A government official’s son rammed his Thar into a religious procession in Jaipur on Thursday, injuring several people. According to residents, an older man was one of the four hurt in the event, which happened in the Raja Park neighborhood during a kirtan.

Nearly 300 people had gathered during the religious event at 8:30 pm yesterday near Jaipur’s Adarsh Nagar Circle, when the overspeeding vehicle rammed into the procession, injuring an elderly man and a child. The Times of India claims that every attempt by the police to halt the car was unsuccessful. Police reported no one was hurt in the event, despite neighbors claiming injuries.

The car was apparently being driven by a kid, and the event infuriated the locals, who assaulted it. The SUV was vandalized, and one individual was seen climbing on the bonnet and kicking down the windshield in the videos. While the teen driver remained at the site, three of his accomplices, also minors, reportedly fled the site. Members of the Sikh community also staged a protest outside the nearby police station and demanded strict action against the accused.

As per PTI report, the police said that the car had a MLA sticker pasted on the windshield, which is being verified. Six challans have been issued for overspeeding. ACP Lakshmi Suthar told PTI that Policemen stationed there signalled the SUV coming at high speed to stop but the driver allegedly accelerated. He added that the driver allegedly did not stop the car even after hitting people. About 100 metres ahead, the crowd stopped the car.

After taking the youngster into custody, police officers promised the demonstrators that a criminal case would be filed and that legal action would be done. The Thar car was driven to the Jawahar Nagar police station by a group of officers.

