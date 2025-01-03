Viral video: Forest officials rescue rhino calf weighing 600 kgs, netizens can't keep calm (WATCH)

Forest officers demonstrated incredible dedication by rescuing a 600-700 kg rhino calf trapped in a marsh. The team lifted the calf onto a wooden board and carried it to safety, highlighting the demanding nature of wildlife conservation.

Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Jan 3, 2025, 11:35 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 3, 2025, 11:37 AM IST

In an incredible demonstration of their commitment to protecting animals, a group of forest officers managed to save a rhinoceros calf that had become stuck in a marsh. An estimated 600–700 kg in weight, the calf was gently hoisted onto a wooden board and brought to safety on the rescuers' shoulders.

Parveen Kaswan, an Indian Forest Service officer, posted a video of the rescue effort with the following caption: "This is a video from August. Our workers had to raise a 600–700 kg rhino calf on their shoulders in order to save it. This is how conservation might appear at times."

The video shows the team's synchronized efforts as they traverse the difficult terrain, highlighting their dedication to protecting animals as well as the physical strain that these rescues require.

Netizens react

In the comments section of Kaswan's post, social media users expressed gratitude to the "silent protectors of the wild." Bravo to the committed conservation teams that put forth endless effort to save endangered animals.

One user said, "calf weighing 600-700kgs? Nature , you beauty 💚 kudos to the team for putting this mammoth of effort in rescuing the calf .." Another wrote: What an effort it takes to rescue such huge wildlife species.. glad u share such real stories.. forests n forest conservation is a serious profession actually and passion n care never fades here if u enjoy doing this .. excellent efforts".

"Great job, its heartwarming," added another user.

