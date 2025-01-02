MIRACLE! Man pronounced dead walks home after family spots finger movement in ambulance

65-year-old Pandurang Ulpe was declared dead after a heart attack, but his family noticed him moving in the ambulance, leading to further treatment and a remarkable recovery.

Kolhapur: In a stunning turn of events, 65-year-old Pandurang Ulpe was declared dead by doctors at a private hospital in Kolhapur, Maharashtra, only to be brought back to life after his family noticed him moving in the ambulance.

On December 16, Ulpe suffered a heart attack and was rushed to the hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead. His family was informed, and an ambulance was arranged to take his "body" home, where last rites were being prepared.

However, fate had other plans. As the ambulance crossed a speed breaker, Ulpe's family noticed a faint movement in his fingers. This sparked hope, and he was immediately taken back to another hospital for further treatment.

Ulpe underwent an angioplasty and spent a fortnight in the hospital, making a remarkable recovery. On Monday, he walked out of the hospital, a fortnight after being declared dead.

Recalling the events of that fateful day, Ulpe said, "I had come home from a walk and was sitting after sipping tea. I felt dizzy and breathless. I went to the bathroom and vomited. I don't remember what happened afterwards."

The hospital that declared him dead has not commented on the incident. Ulpe's family is grateful for the second chance at life, and his remarkable recovery has left everyone stunned.

