CJP activist Saurav Das has denounced the proposed Delimitation Bill, warning that it could allow the ruling BJP to manipulate constituency boundaries, weaken the opposition, and undermine India's democratic electoral system.

New Delhi [India], November 29 (ANI): Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) activist Saurav Das on Sunday strongly opposed the proposed Delimitation Bill, alleging that the exercise could enable the BJP to redraw electoral constituencies to its advantage and retain power for decades. He accused the government of using delimitation to manipulate constituency boundaries and weaken the Opposition, and urged all political parties to oppose the Bill in Parliament.

Addressing a press conference in Delhi, Das alleged that the proposed legislation posed a serious threat to India's electoral system, with the possibility of gerrymandering under the proposed Delimitation Commission. "The Cockroach Janata Party strongly opposes the Delimitation Bill. We, the Cockroach Janata Party, strongly oppose the Delimitation Bill in very strong terms," he said. Taking a swipe at the government, Das alleged that after what he described as "vote theft", it was now seeking to take away electoral representation through delimitation. "Their mind is not satisfied with vote theft, so now the government has come to steal seats," he said.

Explaining his concerns over gerrymandering, Das alleged that the government would have influence over the Delimitation Commission and that constituency boundaries could be drawn to benefit the ruling BJP. He claimed that the exercise could result in constituencies being designed to favour one political party. Das also raised concerns over the proposed Delimitation Commission's immunity from judicial scrutiny, claiming that decisions related to constituency boundaries could not be challenged in court. He linked this to the immunity provisions for Election Commissioners, alleging that similar protection would prevent legal challenges against the proposed commission's decisions. He further alleged that the Election Commission was working in coordination with the BJP and that the sharing of electoral data had compromised the country's electoral system.

The CJP activist also alleged that data collected during the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign had helped the BJP build booth-level information about voters and their political preferences. He claimed that combining such data with delimitation could give the ruling party an electoral advantage. Drawing a link between the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), delimitation and the proposed 'One Nation, One Election' exercise, Das warned that the three developments could undermine democratic competition. "So tell me, first they got the SIR done. By doing the SIR, they cut people's votes. Now they are pushing for delimitation. They will manipulate and tweak things to create constituencies however they want," he said. He added that the government would subsequently bring in 'One Nation, One Election'. "And after that, the democracy of this country will end," Das alleged.

In one of his strongest remarks, he said that the passage of the Bill would make it difficult for voters to remove the BJP from power through elections. "No one will be able to vote out the BJP if the Delimitation Bill is passed," he said. Das also accused the BJP of using alleged horse-trading and defections to secure the numbers required to pass the legislation. He claimed that MPs were being bought or pressured and that political parties were being broken up to strengthen the ruling party's numbers in Parliament. He appealed to Opposition parties to support the youth-led movement against the proposed legislation, warning that political parties supporting the Bill would face the anger of young voters. "The youth is watching you, and if you betray the youth, we will not forgive you," he said.

Questioning the absence of provisions for youth representation in the proposed exercise, Das asserted that nearly 60 per cent of India's population was below 35 years of age, while only 5% of MPs belonged to this age group. He also claimed that the average age in Parliament was 56 and that around 90 per cent of MPs were above 41 years. Das also questioned the government's decision to link the delimitation exercise with the implementation of women's reservation. He said the CJP supported women's reservation but demanded that it be implemented in the existing Lok Sabha rather than being deferred until 2029. "If you really, in the truest sense, want to benefit women and want our women to move forward, and have more representation for them in Parliament, then why don't you give them reservation right now?" he asked. She further questioned the safety of women MPs, citing claims about the number of parliamentarians facing criminal cases, including serious charges.

Raising concerns over unemployment and education, Das referred to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's earlier promises of creating jobs and questioned where the promised employment opportunities were. He also raised the issue of examination paper leaks, including the NEET paper leak, and questioned the absence of a full-time Education Minister. Concluding his remarks, Das urged political parties to oppose the Delimitation Bill and raise issues concerning youth, women, education and health in Parliament. "We are once again telling all the political parties that the youth of the country is watching you," he said, adding that those who supported the legislation would be committing a betrayal against the country and its younger generation. A 50 per cent increase in Lok Sabha and state Assembly seats, a new constituency map before the 2029 general elections, 33 per cent reservation for women and a freeze on seat allocation until 2051 are among the key features of the proposed women's reservation and delimitation Bills, which are set to trigger one of the biggest electoral and political reorganisations in the country. (ANI)