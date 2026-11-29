Karti Chidambaram admitted Congress mishandled the alliance transition post-election, upsetting the DMK. Meanwhile, INDIA bloc leaders are rallying to unite against the Centre's proposed delimitation legislation ahead of the Parliament session.

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 29 (ANI): Congress MP Karti P. Chidambaram on Sunday acknowledged that the party's decision to switch alliances following the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections had upset the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), admitting that the transition could have been handled with greater dignity, courtesy and respect. Speaking to ANI amid efforts by senior INDIA bloc leaders to persuade DMK chief MK Stalin to oppose the Centre's proposed delimitation Bills, Karti said, "The DMK is upset at the manner in which Congress switched alliances post-election. I acknowledge that fully. We could have managed that transition much better, with greater courtesy and respect. I completely acknowledge that." He, however, maintained that Congress had an opportunity to be part of a formation that could provide a stable government in Tamil Nadu, arguing that the DMK would not have been able to form a government even if Congress had remained in the alliance. "That notwithstanding, even if Congress party had remained with the DMK, the DMK could not have formed a government. There was an opportunity for the Congress party to be part of a formation which could give a stable government in Tamil Nadu, and this is an opportunity which the Congress party has been waiting for nearly 60 years," he said.

Karti added that there was a natural interest among Congress workers to make use of the opportunity, while reiterating that the alliance transition could have been handled better. "So there was a natural interest within Congress party's cadre to make use of this opportunity, but I completely acknowledge that the switch and the transition from one alliance to another post-elections could have been managed and done with greater dignity, courtesy, and respect. I completely accept that," he said. Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Assembly Leader of Opposition and DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin, responding to a question about Rahul Gandhi's announcement that senior INDIA bloc leaders would meet MK Stalin and request him to oppose the proposed delimitation Bills, said, "Our leader will take the final decision on it." Udhayanidhi was also seen receiving petitions from people of his Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni constituency regarding civic issues.

The remarks come amid efforts by Congress leadership to bring the DMK on board in opposing the Centre's proposed delimitation-related legislation ahead of the special sitting of Parliament beginning November 30. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had said that senior INDIA bloc leaders would travel to Chennai to meet Stalin and request the DMK to oppose the proposed Bills. In a post on X, Gandhi alleged that increasing the strength of the Lok Sabha to 850 seats would give the BJP and the RSS an opportunity to redraw the country's electoral map to their advantage. He said, "An expansion to 850 seats will finish democracy in India. It will give BJP-RSS unlimited space to redraw India's entire electoral map to their advantage. Brother Stalin has always stood like a rock against anti-Tamil forces. In the national interest, in Tamil Nadu’s interest and to protect the Constitution, we have to defeat this bill together."

Responding to Gandhi's post, Stalin thanked him for acknowledging the DMK's role in protecting the Constitution and the rights of states. He said the party would continue to prioritise the interests of Tamil Nadu and its people. Meanwhile, Congress general secretary (Communications) Jairam Ramesh shared a filmy message on X amid the political discussions, posting, "picture abhi baaki hai, bro". Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge is scheduled to meet Stalin in Chennai and Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) chief Sharad Pawar in Mumbai on Sunday as the INDIA bloc discusses its position on the proposed delimitation legislation. Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi is also likely to accompany him. The special sitting of Parliament, beginning November 30, is expected to take up the Constitution (132nd Amendment) Bill, 2026, the Delimitation (Second) Bill, 2026, and the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Second Bill, 2026. The proposed legislative package seeks to increase the maximum strength of the Lok Sabha to 850 members, comprising up to 815 members from states and 35 from Union Territories.