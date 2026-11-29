A minor collision between two vehicles in Uttarakhand's Udham Singh Nagar escalated into a violent confrontation. Men from a Maruti Brezza attacked a Scorpio with a shovel and opened fire as the driver fled. The incident, captured on CCTV, is suspected to be linked to an ongoing local rivalry.

A minor incident between two cars became violent in Uttarakhand's Udham Singh Nagar area on Saturday, when four to five guys driving a Maruti Brezza assaulted a Scorpio and opened fire in broad daylight. The Scorpio driver escaped as the attackers fired several shots at the fleeing car.

The incident was recorded on CCTV. The clip shows the Scorpio colliding with the Brezza from behind after the latter abruptly stopped on the road. Following the incident, the Brezza's passengers approached the Scorpio and used a shovel to break its headlights.

As they discovered the Scorpio's window pulled down, one of the guys attempted to shoot the driver. However, the latter was able to evade the onslaught by speeding away. The gang then chased the car, firing additional shots at it.

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A bullet penetrated the Scorpio's body as the assailants continued to shoot. Residents in the region became alarmed by the gunfire and called the local police. Additionally, the incident's CCTV footage has gone viral on social media.

Local reports claim that the conflict might be related to a long-standing competition between the two factions over local domination. The organizations have also been involved in a number of prior fire incidents.