PM Modi has reaffirmed his government's commitment to the Nari Shakti Vandan Amendment, calling women's reservation a vital national interest ahead of a special parliamentary session to discuss revised legislative and delimitation proposals.

New Delhi [India], November 29 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday reiterated his government's commitment to implementing women's reservation, describing the "Nari Shakti Vandan Amendment" as the "demand of the hour" and asserting that the resolve to fulfil the pledge of women's empowerment remained "invincible". In a video message shared on X, the Prime Minister said the fight to ensure women's participation in the country's political system had continued for decades and that he had also been working towards making it a reality. "The fight to give participation to Nari Shakti has been ongoing for decades. For years, I too was among those who were trying to have this in place. The pledge of BJP-NDA for women empowerment remains intact," PM Modi said.

He further emphasised that national interest should always remain paramount, stating that women's empowerment and the country's interests suffer when political considerations are given precedence over the larger national interest. "For us, national interest is supreme. But when, for a few people, party interest becomes everything, even greater than national interest, then women's empowerment and national interest have to suffer," he said. Calling the proposed amendment the need of the hour, PM Modi said the government remained determined to fulfil its commitment to women. "Nari Shakti Vandan Amendment is the demand of the hour. Our resolve is invincible. For the dreams of half the population, and for the future of our nation, we must fulfil this pledge!" he said. भारत की प्रगति, नारीशक्ति के सपनों की उड़ान... https://t.co/pSBPebrlEW — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 29, 2026

The video message comes ahead of the special sitting of Parliament, beginning November 30, during which the Centre is set to introduce revised legislative proposals concerning delimitation and women's reservation. On Saturday, PM Modi had reiterated his government's commitment to implementing women's reservation, saying that parties opposing the legislation would not be able to stop it. In a post on X, he said the government had made a promise to women and remained committed to fulfilling it.

In the accompanying video, he said, "Women's reservation is a fight I am fighting for a long time. Many women have raised this issue. I have the blessings of all women in the country. We will defeat every barrier in the way of this. All those parties who are opposing will never be able to stop the women's reservation Bill." Union Home Minister Amit Shah had also said that the Union Cabinet's approval of the Constitution (132nd Amendment) Bill, 2026, had brought the decades-long wait for women's reservation closer to an end.

The proposed legislative package comprises the Constitution (132nd Amendment) Bill, 2026, the Delimitation (Second) Bill, 2026, and the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Second Bill, 2026. The proposals seek to increase the maximum strength of the Lok Sabha to 850 members, comprising up to 815 members from states and 35 from Union Territories. The government's efforts to secure the required two-thirds majority for the constitutional amendment received a boost after the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) and Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar (NCP-SP) indicated support for the revised proposals, taking the NDA's estimated tally in the Lok Sabha to around 354 MPs. The DMK, which has 22 Lok Sabha MPs, supported the proposed 50 per cent increase in parliamentary seats across states while maintaining that Tamil Nadu's existing share of representation must remain protected. The YSRCP also reiterated its support, while the NCP-SP indicated backing for the revised proposals.

However, the Opposition has raised concerns over linking women's reservation with delimitation and demanded that the exercise be based on the latest Census data. Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, has called for the implementation of women's reservation on the existing 543 Lok Sabha seats, along with an OBC sub-quota. He has also opposed the proposed expansion of the Lower House to 850 seats and demanded that the delimitation exercise be conducted on the basis of the 2027 Census. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has questioned the government's proposed delimitation exercise and raised concerns over its implications for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes. (ANI)