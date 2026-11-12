A history-sheeter named Vijay Bajiya was brutally ambushed and murdered with axes in full public view in Jaipur. Assailants rammed his SUV before chasing him down in a suspected act of gang retaliation. Police have launched a massive manhunt to apprehend the killers after the horrifying incident was caught on camera.

A violent ambush on a Jaipur road, in which a group of armed men rammed a Toyota Fortuner before chasing down and hacking its driver to death with axes, was captured on camera. The incident occurred in minutes and the killing was done in full public view, leaving the occupants of a residential colony horrified. The victim, known as Vijay Bajiya a history-sheeter, was traveling from Jobner to Jaipur on Wednesday night when he was targeted. Police said Bajiya’s SUV was slammed from back by a camper van in which four to six men were traveling.

The assailants pursued and cornered Vijay when he got out of his SUV and attempted to flee for his life. They repeatedly attacked him with axes, severely injuring him. The attackers completed the murder and drove off in their camper in less than five minutes.

Several locals were frightened by the unexpected violence as the incident took place in front of them. People screamed, but the perpetrators persisted in their onslaught. Police are looking into what they believe to be a premeditated murder after several locals recorded the entire event on their cell phones.

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After learning of the crime, police raced to the area and started investigating it. According to preliminary investigations, there had been a long-running conflict between Vijay and the competing organization. Although the precise motivation is still being looked into, police believe the murder was motivated by retaliation.

After the murder police put an A-category lock-down into effect and started a search for the killers. Several teams are on the job to trace and apprehend the accused. The body of Vijay was taken to a morgue of a hospital for post-mortem.

Old Rivalry Suspected Behind Murder

According to preliminary police findings, the two sides had an ongoing dispute linked to a criminal case. The rival group allegedly held a grudge against Bajiya and had been tracking his movements for some time.

The incident is being described locally as a possible gang war, though police have not yet established the complete motive behind the murder.