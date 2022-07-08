Jagan Mohan Reddy’s mother Vijayamma quits party post, to support daughter

YS Vijayalakshmi elaborated on her decision to leave the YSR Congress, saying Sharmila has been fighting alone in Telangana to continue on her father YSR's legacy. "I have to be there for her. I was torn between being a member of two political parties (in two states). It is impossible for me to remain as YSRC's honorary president," she continued.

In a stunning turn of events on the first day of a major meeting of Andhra Pradesh's ruling YSR Congress Party, honorary president YS Vijayalakshmi, often known as Vijayamma, announced her resignation. She claimed she will "stand with" her daughter YS Sharmila's political campaign in neighbouring Telangana, whose party has cold ties with her brother's. The statement came at the conclusion of her address on Thursday at the YSRCP plenary, which was held in Guntur for the first time in five years in the presence of her son, party president and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

She elaborated on her decision to leave the YSR Congress, saying Sharmila has been fighting alone in Telangana to continue on her father YSR's legacy. "I have to be there for her. I was torn between being a member of two political parties (in two states). It is impossible for me to remain as YSRC's honorary president," she continued.

Also Read | Andhra Pradesh: Dissent grows louder among Jagan Mohan Reddy’s MLAs ahead of Cabinet revamp

"I never envisioned myself in such a scenario. I'm not sure why it happened, but I believe it was a divine choice," she continued. She added she was convinced that YS Jagan would be re-elected as Chief Minister.

"During my son's trying times, I was at his side.If I don't support my daughter, I feel guilty. As a result of hearing the voice of my conscience, I am resigning as honorary president. As his mother, I shall remain with my son and the people of Andhra Pradesh," Vijayamma added.

Former Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy died in a helicopter crash in 2009. The YSR Congress was formed in 2011 when Jagan Reddy clashed with the Congress leadership. In a short period of time, the party has grown to become one of the country's most powerful political organisations. The YSR Congress has 151 members in the Andhra Pradesh Assembly and 22 in the Lok Sabha.

Also Read | 'Never faced such humiliation': Chandrababu Naidu breaks down, vows not to step in Assembly until he wins poll