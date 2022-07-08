Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Jagan Mohan Reddy’s mother Vijayamma quits party post, to support daughter

    YS Vijayalakshmi elaborated on her decision to leave the YSR Congress, saying Sharmila has been fighting alone in Telangana to continue on her father YSR's legacy. "I have to be there for her. I was torn between being a member of two political parties (in two states). It is impossible for me to remain as YSRC's honorary president," she continued.

    Jagan Mohan Reddy mother Vijayamma quits party post to support daughter gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jul 8, 2022, 5:03 PM IST

    In a stunning turn of events on the first day of a major meeting of Andhra Pradesh's ruling YSR Congress Party, honorary president YS Vijayalakshmi, often known as Vijayamma, announced her resignation. She claimed she will "stand with" her daughter YS Sharmila's political campaign in neighbouring Telangana, whose party has cold ties with her brother's. The statement came at the conclusion of her address on Thursday at the YSRCP plenary, which was held in Guntur for the first time in five years in the presence of her son, party president and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

    She elaborated on her decision to leave the YSR Congress, saying Sharmila has been fighting alone in Telangana to continue on her father YSR's legacy. "I have to be there for her. I was torn between being a member of two political parties (in two states). It is impossible for me to remain as YSRC's honorary president," she continued.

    Also Read | Andhra Pradesh: Dissent grows louder among Jagan Mohan Reddy’s MLAs ahead of Cabinet revamp

    "I never envisioned myself in such a scenario. I'm not sure why it happened, but I believe it was a divine choice," she continued. She added she was convinced that YS Jagan would be re-elected as Chief Minister.

    "During my son's trying times, I was at his side.If I don't support my daughter, I feel guilty. As a result of hearing the voice of my conscience, I am resigning as honorary president. As his mother, I shall remain with my son and the people of Andhra Pradesh," Vijayamma added.

    Former Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy died in a helicopter crash in 2009. The YSR Congress was formed in 2011 when Jagan Reddy clashed with the Congress leadership. In a short period of time, the party has grown to become one of the country's most powerful political organisations. The YSR Congress has 151 members in the Andhra Pradesh Assembly and 22 in the Lok Sabha.

    Also Read | 'Never faced such humiliation': Chandrababu Naidu breaks down, vows not to step in Assembly until he wins poll

    Last Updated Jul 8, 2022, 5:03 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    IndiGo to begin flights operating between Kolkata and Deoghar; starting next week - adt

    IndiGo to begin flights operating between Kolkata and Deoghar; starting next week

    Lalu Prasad Yadav s health condition improves daughter Misa Bharti shares photo gcw

    Lalu Prasad’s health condition improves, daughter Misa Bharti shares photo

    PM Modi remembers outstanding leader ex japan pm Shinzo Abe announces 1 day national mourning gcw

    PM Modi remembers 'outstanding leader' Shinzo Abe, announces 1-day national mourning

    Planned power cuts in Bengaluru on July 8 and 9; know affected regions here - adt

    Planned power cuts in Bengaluru on July 8 and 9; know affected regions here

    Supreme Court grants interim bail to Alt News co founder Mohammed Zubair in Sitapur case gcw

    Supreme Court grants interim bail to Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair in Sitapur case

    Recent Stories

    IndiGo to begin flights operating between Kolkata and Deoghar; starting next week - adt

    IndiGo to begin flights operating between Kolkata and Deoghar; starting next week

    Shinzo Abe passes away Shooter shot twice was dissatisfied with leader gcw

    Shinzo Abe passes away: Shooter shot twice, was 'dissatisfied' with leader

    Hot bikini pictures Lisa Haydon looks sexy in black shows off surf skills drb

    Hot bikini pictures: Lisa Haydon looks sexy in black; shows off surf skills

    football Alcohol beer consumption rules at Qatar World Cup 2022: What we know so far snt

    Alcohol consumption rules at Qatar World Cup 2022: What we know so far

    Watch Wedding procession's jugaad to battle rain, leaves internet in splits-tgy

    Watch: Wedding procession’s jugaad to battle rain, leaves internet in splits

    Recent Videos

    India at 75: Story of Rash Behari Bose, who handed over the reins of INA to Netaji snt

    India@75: Story of Rash Behari Bose, who handed over the reins of INA to Netaji

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Aruna Asaf Ali, the queen of the August revolution snt

    India@75: Aruna Asaf Ali, the queen of the August revolution

    Video Icon
    Farooq Abdullah's reaction to 'Har Ghar Tiranga' will shock you

    Farooq Abdullah's reaction to 'Har Ghar Tiranga' will shock you

    Video Icon
    India at 75 Shyamji Krishna Varma, the illustrious expatriate who fought for freedom snt

    India@75: Shyamji Krishna Varma, the illustrious expatriate who fought for freedom

    Video Icon
    India at 75 Tirot Sing, the tribal chief who fought against the British snt

    India@75: Tirot Sing, the tribal chief who fought against the British

    Video Icon