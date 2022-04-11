Andhra Pradesh: Dissent grows louder among Jagan Mohan Reddy’s MLAs ahead of Cabinet revamp

The previous Cabinet of 24 ministers had submitted their resignation on Thursday, as per the CM’s wish to reshuffle it mid-term.

The new Cabinet of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is expected to be sworn in on Monday as Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan on Sunday accepted the resignations of 24 ministers.

As many as 11 legislators, who resigned from the Andhra Pradesh Council of Ministers on April 7, will be re-inducted when Chief Minister Reddy reconstitutes his Cabinet here on Monday. The list, which comprises 14 new faces, has been submitted to Governor Biswabhushan Harichandran for his approval.

However, dissent has creeped in with MLAs handing over resignations.

Mekathoti Sucharitha, former Home Minister resigned to her MLA post, handing over her resignation to Mopidevi Venkat Ramana who had come as a facilitator to pacify her over her resentment. But she refused. She questioned when all the Dalits in the last Cabinet are continued, why is she the only target. In 2019, the CM had appointed Mekathoti Sucharita as the first Dalit woman Home Minister.

Balineni Srinivas Reddy, close relative of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is said to be unhappy and has stated will be resigning today. Anna Rambabu, another MLA from Giddaluru constituency said that he too will be resigning in protest against removing their beloved leader.

Macharla MLA Pinnelli Ramakrishna Reddy, Nellore rural MLA Kotam Reddy Sridhar Reddy (he even cried while addressing the media), Rakshana Nidhi, Parthasarathy, Samineni Udaya Bhanu, Karanam DharmaSri and some more leaders are disappointed about not getting a chance in the Cabinet revamp. Their followers have protested by burning tyres, tearing of YSRCP flexis etc.

Meanwhile, the 11 ministers who will continue in the new Cabinet are Botsa Satyanarayana, Peddireddy Ramachandrareddy, Narayanaswamy, Buggana Rajendranath, Gummanooru Jayaram, Sidiri Appalaraju, Pinipe Vishwaroopam, Cheluboina Venugopalakrishna, Taneti Vanitha, Amjad Basha and Adimalupu Suresh.