Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Andhra Pradesh: Dissent grows louder among Jagan Mohan Reddy’s MLAs ahead of Cabinet revamp

    The previous Cabinet of 24 ministers had submitted their resignation on Thursday, as per the CM’s wish to reshuffle it mid-term.

    Andhra Pradesh: Dissent grows louder among Jagan Mohan Reddy's MLAs ahead of Cabinet revamp-dnm
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Amaravati, First Published Apr 11, 2022, 9:26 AM IST

    The new Cabinet of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is expected to be sworn in on Monday as Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan on Sunday accepted the resignations of 24 ministers.

    As many as 11 legislators, who resigned from the Andhra Pradesh Council of Ministers on April 7, will be re-inducted when Chief Minister Reddy reconstitutes his Cabinet here on Monday. The list, which comprises 14 new faces, has been submitted to Governor Biswabhushan Harichandran for his approval.

    The previous Cabinet of 24 ministers had submitted their resignation on Thursday, as per the CM’s wish to reshuffle it mid-term.

    However, dissent has creeped in with MLAs handing over resignations.

    Mekathoti Sucharitha, former Home Minister resigned to her MLA post, handing over her resignation to Mopidevi Venkat Ramana who had come as a facilitator to pacify her over her resentment. But she refused. She questioned when all the Dalits in the last Cabinet are continued, why is she the only target. In 2019, the CM had appointed Mekathoti Sucharita as the first Dalit woman Home Minister.

    Balineni Srinivas Reddy, close relative of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is said to be unhappy and has stated will be resigning today. Anna Rambabu, another MLA from Giddaluru constituency said that he too will be resigning in protest against removing their beloved leader. 

    Macharla MLA Pinnelli Ramakrishna Reddy, Nellore rural MLA Kotam Reddy Sridhar Reddy (he even cried while addressing the media), Rakshana Nidhi, Parthasarathy, Samineni Udaya Bhanu, Karanam DharmaSri and some more leaders are disappointed about not getting a chance in the Cabinet revamp. Their followers have protested by burning tyres, tearing of YSRCP flexis etc.

    Meanwhile, the 11 ministers who will continue in the new Cabinet are Botsa Satyanarayana, Peddireddy Ramachandrareddy, Narayanaswamy, Buggana Rajendranath, Gummanooru Jayaram, Sidiri Appalaraju, Pinipe Vishwaroopam, Cheluboina Venugopalakrishna, Taneti Vanitha, Amjad Basha and Adimalupu Suresh.

    Last Updated Apr 11, 2022, 9:26 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    BMW for loyalty commitment Indian IT firm rewards employees with Rs 1 crore car gcw

    BMW for loyalty, commitment: Indian IT firm rewards employees with Rs 1 crore car

    CBI clarifies on reports claiming FBI team investigating Karnataka s Bitcoin scam gcw

    CBI clarifies on reports claiming FBI team investigating Karnataka's Bitcoin scam

    Congress cant put its house in order lying about offer Mayawati hits back at Rahul Gandhi gcw

    'Congress can't put its house in order, lying about offer': Mayawati hits back at Rahul Gandhi

    Government has no vengeance against any faith Karnataka HM Araga Janendra gcw

    Government has no vengeance against any faith: Karnataka HM

    BMW car jumps divider, rams the scooty and injures woman; watch horrifying video - gps

    BMW car jumps divider, rams the scooty and injures woman; watch horrifying video

    Recent Stories

    Elon Musk pitches idea to convert Twitter HQ to homeless shelter; wins Bezos's support-dnm

    Elon Musk pitches idea to convert Twitter HQ to homeless shelter; wins Bezos's support

    Pictures and videos: Disha Patani, Ranveer Singh's performance at high-profile wedding in Delhi RBA

    Pictures and videos: Disha Patani, Ranveer Singh's performance at high-profile wedding in Delhi

    Tesla CEO Elon Musk will not join Twitter board Parag Agrawal confirms

    Tesla CEO Elon Musk will not join Twitter board

    When Kamal Haasan, Jaideep Ahlawat almost got arrested in USA; know what happened next RBA

    When Kamal Haasan, Jaideep Ahlawat almost got arrested in USA; know what happened next

    KGF Chapter 2 Here is how much Yash aka Rocky will make from the movie reportedly drb

    KGF Chapter 2: Here’s how much Yash aka ‘Rocky’ will make from the movie, reportedly

    Recent Videos

    KGF Chapter 2: Yash visits Dharmasthala, seeks blessing of Lord Manjunatha ycb

    KGF Chapter 2: Yash visits Dharmasthala, seek blessings of Lord Manjunatha

    Video Icon
    Ram Navami 2022 Devotees take holy dip worship in Ayodhya temples gcw

    Ram Navami 2022: Devotees take holy dip, worship in Ayodhya temples

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, RCB vs MI: You'll see a turnaround in Mumbai Indians bowling against Royal Challengers Bangalore - Shane Bond

    IPL 2022: "You'll see a turnaround in Mumbai Indians' bowling" - Shane Bond

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru raises above 'hate', temple committee and dargah decide to hold annual Karaga festival-ycb

    Bengaluru raises above 'hate', temple committee and dargah decide to hold annual Karaga festival

    Video Icon
    Sadhguru takes his Save Soil mission to Geneva on a bike-dnm

    Sadhguru takes his ‘Save Soil’ mission to Geneva on a bike

    Video Icon