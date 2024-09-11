Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    J&K: Security forces kill 3 terrorists in encounter in Udhampur

    Security forces killed at least 3 terrorists in encounter at Kathua-Basantgarh border in Jammu and Kashmir. The operation launched based on specific intelligence is ongoing.

    J&K: Security forces kill 3 terrorists in encounter in Udhampur dmn
    Author
    Deepu Mohan
    First Published Sep 11, 2024, 6:23 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 11, 2024, 6:23 PM IST

    An intense encounter between security forces and terrorists has resulted in the killing of at least three terrorists at the Kathua-Basantgarh border in Udhampur, Jammu and Kashmir. The operation, launched based on specific intelligence, is still underway, with details being ascertained.

    As per the Public Relations Officer Defence Jammu, the security forces established contact with the terrorists at the border, leading to a fierce exchange of fire. The operation is ongoing, with the security forces working to neutralize the terrorist threat.

    In a separate incident, a Border Security Force (BSF) personnel was injured in an unprovoked firing from Pakistan in the Akhnoor sector of J&K near the International Border. The incident occurred around 2:35 am on Wednesday, with the BSF troops responding befittingly to the firing. The troops are currently on high alert, with the situation being closely monitored.

    "One BSF personnel sustained injuries in the firing from the Pakistan side. Troops are on high alert," stated the BSF.

    The India-Pakistan border, spanning approximately 3,323 kilometers, has various sectors with differing levels of tension and security challenges. The security forces are vigilant and working to ensure the safety and security of the region.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Gujarat: 6 kids among 14 dead as mysterious fever in Kutch worsens; 50 medical teams roped in to tackle crisis shk

    Gujarat: 6 kids among 14 dead as mysterious fever in Kutch worsens; 50 medical teams roped in to tackle crisis

    Indian aviation industry's losses expected to widen to Rs 20-30 billion in fiscal 2025: ICRA shk

    Indian aviation industry's losses expected to widen to Rs 20-30 billion in fiscal 2025: ICRA

    Semicon India will position India as a global leader in semiconductors: UP CM Yogi Adityanath

    Semicon India will position India as a global leader in semiconductors: UP CM Yogi Adityanath

    Exercise Eastern Bridge: India Sends Mig-29s and Jaguar fighters to Oman gcw

    Exercise Eastern Bridge: India Sends Mig-29s and Jaguar fighters to Oman

    Irked with EV services, man sets OLA showroom on fire in Karnataka's Kalaburagi; video goes viral (WATCH) shk

    Irked over EV services, man sets OLA showroom on fire in Karnataka’s Kalaburagi; video goes viral (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    Get rid of rats: Home remedies, tips, and tricks NTI

    Get rid of rats: Home remedies, tips, and tricks

    VIRAL video: Sai Pallavi dances to Zingaat, London Thumakda and more at her sister's wedding (WATCH) RBA

    VIRAL video: Sai Pallavi dances to Zingaat, London Thumakda and more at her sister's wedding (WATCH)

    Benefits and myths of drinking water vkp

    Benefits and myths of drinking water

    "Crushed ribs, broken neck, hands": Post-mortem reveals grisly details of elderly woman's murder in Alappuzha

    "Crushed ribs, broken neck, hands": Post-mortem reveals grisly details of elderly woman's murder in Alappuzha

    Dreamt about Ganesha during Ganesh Chaturthi? 8 auspicious signs vkp

    Dreamt about Ganesha during Ganesh Chaturthi? 8 auspicious signs

    Recent Videos

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left industry asianet news anr

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left film industry

    Video Icon
    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH) snt

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon