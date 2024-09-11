J&K: Security forces kill 3 terrorists in encounter in Udhampur

Security forces killed at least 3 terrorists in encounter at Kathua-Basantgarh border in Jammu and Kashmir. The operation launched based on specific intelligence is ongoing.

An intense encounter between security forces and terrorists has resulted in the killing of at least three terrorists at the Kathua-Basantgarh border in Udhampur, Jammu and Kashmir. The operation, launched based on specific intelligence, is still underway, with details being ascertained.

As per the Public Relations Officer Defence Jammu, the security forces established contact with the terrorists at the border, leading to a fierce exchange of fire. The operation is ongoing, with the security forces working to neutralize the terrorist threat.

In a separate incident, a Border Security Force (BSF) personnel was injured in an unprovoked firing from Pakistan in the Akhnoor sector of J&K near the International Border. The incident occurred around 2:35 am on Wednesday, with the BSF troops responding befittingly to the firing. The troops are currently on high alert, with the situation being closely monitored.

"One BSF personnel sustained injuries in the firing from the Pakistan side. Troops are on high alert," stated the BSF.

The India-Pakistan border, spanning approximately 3,323 kilometers, has various sectors with differing levels of tension and security challenges. The security forces are vigilant and working to ensure the safety and security of the region.

