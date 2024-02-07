Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    BREAKING: IT raid conducted in over 5 places in Bengaluru early morning, investigation underway

    This morning, Income Tax officials conducted surprise raids on multiple private companies in Bangalore suspected of tax evasion. The coordinated effort targeted over five locations, aiming to ensure compliance with financial regulations amid suspicions of discrepancies in the companies' records.

    (More details awaited).

    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Feb 7, 2024, 9:23 AM IST

    In the early hours of this morning, several private companies in Bengaluru were subject to surprise raids and inspections by Income Tax (IT) officials. The raids, which commenced at 6 am, targeted companies suspected of tax evasion.

    A series of Income Tax raids were conducted at various locations, including JC Road, Jayanagar, and Banashankari, resulting in simultaneous searches and document verifications. The officials conducted the raids in more than 80 Innova vehicles in the stated locations spanning multiple areas in Bengaluru, indicating a concerted effort by authorities.

    The raids were part of a coordinated effort to crack down on tax evasion and ensure compliance with financial regulations. Authorities have not disclosed the names of the companies under investigation. However, it is believed that the raids were prompted by suspicions of significant discrepancies in the companies' financial records.

    (More details awaited).

    Last Updated Feb 7, 2024, 9:41 AM IST
