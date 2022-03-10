Goa Election Result 2022: 'BJP to form government in Goa', confirms Devendra Fadnavis

The ruling BJP has emerged as a clear winner and is certain to retain its power in the coastal state.

The Bharatiya Janata Party is set form government in Goa. The party has won 20 out of 40 seats in the Goa election 2022; but is still short for the majority mark in the state. However, the former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that the BJP's plan for the government formation is simple, i.e., 20+3+2=25.

The BJP party is certain to retain its power in the coastal state, along with the three newly-elected independent candidates and two elected members of the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party.

The former Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Devendra Fadnavis, explained that the Party had won 20 seats. MGP has delivered a letter of support. Three independent MLAs have also expressed their support to BJP. So, now they are 20+3+2=25. There is a possibility that more candidates will join BJP. So, they are all set to form the government in the state, the BJP minister said on Thursday.

According to ANI, the party leaders have already scheduled a meeting with Governor PS Sreedharan Pillai to form the government.

The exit polls predicted a neck-and-neck race between the BJP and Congress. The early leads were valid; the GOP was briefly ahead and equalled for a while.

The later results show the BJP has 20 seats and the Congress 10, counting for one still on.

The Chief Minister is among the BJP's 20 winners, having overcome an early scare to defeat the Congress' Dharmesh Saglani by around 600 votes in Sanquelim. Sawant later thanked Goa voters and the BJP for trusting him to lead the re-election campaign.

