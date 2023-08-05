Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    ISRO embarks new era through transfer of Satellite Bus technology to Bengaluru private firm

    ISRO transferred its IMS-1 Satellite Bus Technology to Bengaluru-based private firm Alpha Design Technologies Pvt. Ltd. through NSIL, marking the entry of the Indian private sector into the country's space sector. The technology enables low-cost small satellite platforms for Earth imaging and space science missions.

    First Published Aug 5, 2023, 3:54 PM IST

    The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) announced that it transferred its IMS-1 Satellite Bus Technology to a private firm in Bengaluru, Alpha Design Technologies Pvt. Ltd (ADTL). The transfer of the technology was carried out through NewSpace India Ltd. (NSIL) on Wednesday.

    This transfer signifies the entry of the Indian private sector into the country’s space sector. The technology transfer was facilitated by D Radhakrishnan, MD and Chairperson of NSIL to Col. H S Shankar, Chairperson and MD of ADTL.

    The company announced the transfer through its website which marks a significant milestone of the space sector being contributed by an Indian private company. The technology of IMS-1 is a product of U R Rao Satellite Centre, specially designed to provide a low-cost small satellite platform, contributing to space.

    The IMS-1 specialises in carrying payloads, which support the Imaging of the Earth, Ocean and Studies of the Atmosphere, and Space Science Missions. It can carry a payload of 30 kg and can generate 330 W power through Solar arrays. 

    This move of ISRO marks a new journey of the private sector to the Indian Space ventures and opens up new possibilities for private companies contributing to Space Research Science. The company to which the technology is being transferred (ADTL), excels in Engineering, manufacturing industry and system integration.

    It aims to make a substantial contribution to Space research and exploration, with its future-proof technological advancement. Their Vision is to make India, a Global player in the Space research Industry.

    The company which excelled in the transfer, NSIL is owned by the Government of India (GOI), which helps Indian companies to participate in Space related exploration, supporting the Indian Space Programme.

    Last Updated Aug 5, 2023, 4:02 PM IST
