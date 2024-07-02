Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    'Isn't it morning yet? Who pays your salary?': Andhra minister's wife scolds cop for making her wait (WATCH)

    Haritha Reddy, wife of Andhra Pradesh minister Mandipalli Ramprasad Reddy, has caused controversy after a viral video showed her reprimanding a sub-inspector named Ramesh for making her wait while she was on the way to an event.
     

    Isnt it morning yet? Who pays your salary?': Andhra minister's wife scolds cop for making her wait (WATCH) gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jul 2, 2024, 10:11 AM IST

    The wife of Andhra Pradesh minister Mandipalli Ramprasad Reddy has stirred up controversy after a viral video showed her reprimanding a police officer for making her wait while she was en route to an event.

    Haritha Reddy was travelling to a nearby function when an accident happened in the Annamayya area. She had to wait for 30 minutes, and the footage showed her berating a sub-inspector called Ramesh while seated in the passenger seat of a car. She grilled the police official by throwing several questions at him and expressing her dissatisfaction at his conduct.

    "Isn't it morning yet? What conference do you have? Have you come to a wedding or for duty? Waited half-an-hour for you. Who pays your salary? Government or YSRCP?" she scolded the police official, who stood there listening to her.

    When the video concluded, the sub-inspector gave Haritha Reddy a salute and advanced, following her instructions to take the lead in the convoy. By going to X, the YSR Congress Party called out the minister's wife.

    The party wrote: "The treatment of SI Ramesh by Haritha Reddy is a disgrace and it shows the amount of head power that @JaiTDP leaders have towards public servants. As the wife of a minister, she should uphold the values of respect and dignity towards our police force. Such behavior undermines public trust!"

    Critics pointed out that a Minister's wife, unlike a Minister, is not entitled to get a police escort or some protocol.

    Last Updated Jul 2, 2024, 10:11 AM IST
