Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Central Govt constitutes Cabinet Committees on economic, political affairs, security & more; full list here

    The Modi government on Wednesday established several key cabinet committees, pivotal for decision-making across security, economic, and political domains.

    Central Govt constitutes Cabinet Committees on economic, political affairs, security & more; full list here snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Jul 3, 2024, 5:37 PM IST

    The Modi government on Wednesday established several key cabinet committees, pivotal for decision-making across security, economic, and political domains.

    According to an official notification, the Cabinet Committee on Security features Prime Minister Narendra Modi alongside Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

    Additionally, the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs includes the above members along with Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari, Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, and Heavy Industries and Steel Minister H D Kumaraswamy. Also included are Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal, Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, and Minister of Panchayati Raj and Fisheries Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh.

    The Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs comprises the Defence Minister, Home Minister, Finance Minister, Minister of Panchayati Raj, Health Minister J P Nadda, Social Justice Minister Virendra Kumar, Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu, Tribal Affairs Minister Jual Oram, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju, and Minister of Jal Shakti C R Patil.

    Special invitees to this committee include Union Minister of State for Law (Independent Charge) Arjun Ram Meghwal and Minister of State for Law L Murugan.

    Here's a complete list of minister who have been appointed as part of these committees:

    Central Govt constitutes Cabinet Committees on economic, political affairs, security & more; full list here snt

    Central Govt constitutes Cabinet Committees on economic, political affairs, security & more; full list here snt

    Central Govt constitutes Cabinet Committees on economic, political affairs, security & more; full list here snt

    Further details awaited.

    Last Updated Jul 3, 2024, 6:23 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Maintain constant vigil, screen pregnant women': Centre issues advisory as Zika virus cases rise in Maharashtra AJR

    'Screen pregnant women': Centre issues advisory as Zika virus cases rise in Maharashtra

    Hemant Soren to return as Jharkhand Chief Minister post jail release Champai Soren to resign Reports vkp

    BREAKING: Hemant Soren to return as Jharkhand CM post jail release, Champai Soren to resign; Reports

    Hathras stampede updates: Official says Bhole Baba's personal security pushed people, crowd panicked AJR

    Hathras stampede updates: Official says Bhole Baba's personal security pushed people, crowd panicked

    Hathras stampede: UP CM Yogi Adityanath orders judicial probe, visits victims of tragedy (WATCH) snt

    Hathras stampede: UP CM Yogi Adityanath orders judicial probe, visits victims of tragedy (WATCH)

    India Mongolia commence 16th 'Nomadic Elephant' joint military exercise in Meghalaya AJR

    India, Mongolia commence 16th 'Nomadic Elephant' joint military exercise in Meghalaya

    Recent Stories

    Maintain constant vigil, screen pregnant women': Centre issues advisory as Zika virus cases rise in Maharashtra AJR

    'Screen pregnant women': Centre issues advisory as Zika virus cases rise in Maharashtra

    Turmeric to Garlic: 7 herbs, spices to boost immunity in Monsoon ATG

    Turmeric to Garlic: 7 herbs, spices to boost immunity in Monsoon

    Bengaluru man stabbed by wife over refusing dinner cooked by mother in law in Banashankari vkp

    Bengaluru man stabbed by wife over refusing dinner cooked by mother-in-law in Banashankari

    Twitter rival Bengaluru based Koo app shuts down operation know why vkp

    Here's why Twitter's rival, Bengaluru-based 'Koo' app shuts down operations

    Bengaluru Drunk student kills Sindhi college security guard allegedly over denied entry in Kempapura vkp

    Bengaluru: Drunk student kills Sindhi college security guard allegedly over denied entry in Kempapura

    Recent Videos

    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH) AJR

    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Travelling light? Actor Anup Soni spots boxers on Delhi airport luggage belt (WATCH) AJR

    Travelling light? Actor Anup Soni spots boxers on Delhi airport luggage belt (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Eiffel tower protest: Topless women challenge authoritarianism with anti-fascist slogans (WATCH) AJR

    Eiffel tower protest: Topless women challenge authoritarianism with anti-fascist slogans (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Maharashtra Massive crocodile spotted roaming road in Ratnagiri after heavy rains (WATCH) AJR

    Maharashtra: Massive crocodile spotted roaming road in Ratnagiri after heavy rains (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rain brings respite to Delhi heat, monsoon showers expected soon (WATCH) AJR

    Rain brings respite to Delhi heat, monsoon showers expected soon (WATCH)

    Video Icon