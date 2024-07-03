Central Govt constitutes Cabinet Committees on economic, political affairs, security & more; full list here

The Modi government on Wednesday established several key cabinet committees, pivotal for decision-making across security, economic, and political domains.

According to an official notification, the Cabinet Committee on Security features Prime Minister Narendra Modi alongside Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

Additionally, the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs includes the above members along with Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari, Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, and Heavy Industries and Steel Minister H D Kumaraswamy. Also included are Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal, Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, and Minister of Panchayati Raj and Fisheries Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh.

The Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs comprises the Defence Minister, Home Minister, Finance Minister, Minister of Panchayati Raj, Health Minister J P Nadda, Social Justice Minister Virendra Kumar, Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu, Tribal Affairs Minister Jual Oram, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju, and Minister of Jal Shakti C R Patil.

Special invitees to this committee include Union Minister of State for Law (Independent Charge) Arjun Ram Meghwal and Minister of State for Law L Murugan.

Here's a complete list of minister who have been appointed as part of these committees:

Further details awaited.

