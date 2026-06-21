International Yoga Day 2026 will see CSCs across Uttarakhand organizing large-scale yoga camps, promoting health awareness, community participation, and live streaming Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address to connect villages nationwide together digitally.

Get ready for a massive yoga celebration this International Yoga Day! On June 21, Common Service Centres (CSCs) are organizing large-scale events across various districts of Uttarakhand. Hundreds of CSC centres will host yoga camps and run special activities to get more people interested in yoga.

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The Whole of Uttarakhand to Connect Through Yoga!

The state office of CSC e-Governance Services India Limited has given clear instructions to all its District Managers and Village Level Entrepreneurs (VLEs). They've been asked to set up yoga camps in their areas and make sure as many people as possible join in. These camps will guide local residents—including women, young people, students, and senior citizens—through yoga exercises. They will also explain the benefits of yoga for both physical and mental health.

CSC's Big Initiative for International Yoga Day

In a major initiative for International Yoga Day, CSCs will also live-stream Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi's address and the main mass yoga event. This will help people in villages and remote areas feel connected to the national celebration. Arrangements are being made to set up big screens and use digital platforms for the live broadcast at these centres.

Yoga's Message to Reach Every Village

There's an appeal for everyone to join the yoga camp at their nearest CSC. The goal is to make yoga a part of daily life and help build a healthier society.