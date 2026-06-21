On International Yoga Day, CM Pushkar Dhami did a mass yoga session in Banbasa. He urged the youth to adopt yoga and stay away from drugs.

On the 12th International Yoga Day, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami joined a massive state-level yoga session in Banbasa. He performed yoga asanas along with a huge crowd of yoga practitioners, Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) jawans, students, women, and senior citizens. On this occasion, the CM wished everyone in the state a Happy International Yoga Day, calling yoga a strong foundation for a healthy and balanced life.

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The Chief Minister said he was proud and happy to get the chance to do yoga with the people of the region, on the holy land of Maa Sharda. He also thanked the yoga instructors, participants, and organisers for making the event a success.

Yoga Isn't Just Exercise, It's a Complete Lifestyle: CM Dhami

CM Pushkar Singh Dhami explained that yoga is not just about physical exercise. He called it a way of life that balances the mind, body, and soul. Yoga gives a person mental stability and guides them towards positive thinking, balanced behaviour, and a successful life.

He pointed out that problems like stress, depression, and unhealthy lifestyles are rising fast today. In such times, yoga has emerged as an effective natural remedy. Regular yoga and pranayama boost immunity, improve mental focus, and fill life with positive energy.

Yoga United the World, Boosted India's Global Image

The Chief Minister said that yoga has worked to unite the entire world. Through it, the core Indian ideas of "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam" and "Sarve Bhavantu Sukhinah, Sarve Santu Niramayah" have reached a global audience. He added that it was because of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's efforts that International Yoga Day got global recognition. Today, millions of people in over 190 countries have made yoga a part of their daily routine and are getting health benefits from it.

Efforts on to Make Uttarakhand a Global Capital for Yoga and Wellness

CM Dhami stated that Uttarakhand has been a land of yoga, spirituality, and meditation since ancient times. The state government is working continuously to establish Uttarakhand as a global capital for yoga and wellness. He shared that the state government has implemented the country's first Yoga Policy. Under this policy, a subsidy of up to ₹20 lakh is being provided to set up yoga and meditation centres. There's also a provision for a grant of up to ₹10 lakh to promote research and studies in yoga, meditation, and naturopathy. The CM also said that five new yoga hubs are being developed in the state. Also, yoga services are being made available at all Ayush Health and Wellness Centers so that more people can connect with yoga.

Sharda Corridor Project to Boost Spiritual and Tourism Development

The CM said that holding the state-level Yoga Day event in Banbasa was also aimed at developing the Sharda river bank as a major centre for yoga and spiritual practice. He revealed that the state government is working to give this area a new religious and tourism identity through the Sharda Corridor project. This ambitious project, being developed at a cost of about ₹3300 crore, includes the development of the Sharda River Front from Tanakpur to Banbasa and various other religious and tourist spots. The CM said that work on the first phase of the project has already begun, with ₹179 crore being spent on the redevelopment of the Sharda Ghat.

Appeal to Youth: Embrace Yoga, Stay Away from Drugs

CM Pushkar Singh Dhami made a special appeal to the youth. He asked them not to treat yoga as a one-day event but to make it a part of their daily lives. He urged them to stay away from social evils like drugs and adopt a healthy, disciplined, and positive lifestyle. The CM expressed confidence that the people of the state will actively participate in fulfilling the resolve to make Uttarakhand a global centre for yoga.

Several Public Representatives and Senior Officials Attended the Event

The International Yoga Day programme was attended by Cabinet Minister and District In-charge Minister Shri Bharat Chaudhary, District Panchayat President Shri Anand Singh Adhikari, Secretary to the CM and Kumaon Commissioner Shri Deepak Rawat, Ayush Secretary Smt. Ranjana Rajguru, Kumaon IG Smt. Nivedita Kukreti, Champawat DM Shri Manish Kumar, SP Rekha Yadav, Udham Singh Nagar DM Shri Nitin Singh Bhadoria, Udham Singh Nagar SP Shri Ajay Ganpati, Chief Development Officer Dr. G.S. Khati, and many other public representatives and officials.