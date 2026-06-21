The Uttarakhand Police has been honoured nationally for its fantastic work in passport verification. The award was presented in New Delhi by External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar.

Uttarakhand Police Passport Verification Award: The central government has recognised the Uttarakhand Police for their excellent work. The state police force has bagged a national award for being the fastest and most efficient in handling passport verifications. Following this major achievement, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami congratulated the police department. He said that his government's main goal is to provide transparent services to the public without any delays.

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Award Presented by External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar

The Uttarakhand Police received the 'Institutional Performance Award for State Police' for completing passport-related tasks flawlessly and on time during the financial year 2025-26. The award was presented during a ceremony at the Jawaharlal Nehru Bhawan, which is part of the Ministry of External Affairs in New Delhi. External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar handed over the award to Uttarakhand's ADG Administration, AP Anshuman. This is a very special honour, given to police forces across the country based on their excellent performance.

Uttarakhand Director General of Police Expresses Gratitude

Senior state officials have expressed their happiness on this proud moment. Director General of Police, Shri Deepam Seth, said, 'This honour is a result of our team's continuous hard work. Our entire focus was on making the passport verification process as easy, transparent, and timely as possible for the general public.'

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami Applauds the Force

CM Dhami also gave the police a pat on the back, saying that providing good, unbiased, and timely services to the people is their top priority. 'This award shows that we are moving in the right direction,' he said. He also expressed hope that the police force will continue to bring pride to the state with such work in the future.